Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye’s Postpartum Skincare Routine

Beauty and lifestyle blogger, Ify Okoye, walks us through her postpartum skincare routine as a new mum. She’s currently 10 months postpartum and still dealing with postpartum acne.

In this vlog, she shares the steps she took in getting her skin to its current state. The mum of three revealed she struggled with postpartum acne and this was the first time she approached a skincare expert because it was becoming a major concern for her.

