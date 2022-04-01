Connect with us

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye's Postpartum Skincare Routine

Here's How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!

Beauty Secrets For Glowing Skin That "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Swears By 

BN Beauty: Ohemaa Bonsu's New Video shows you the Proper Way to Highlight & Contour

Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Glam Makeup, Thanks Dodos

MBGN ECOWAS 2021 Lydia Okojie Shares Her Inspiring Journey To Success

Meet Somalia's Khadija Omar, the First Hijabi Beauty Queen in History to make Top 13

Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

ICYMI: Kaiser Coby's New Makeup Line in Collaboration With Nudestix is Everything!

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye’s Postpartum Skincare Routine

Beauty and lifestyle blogger, Ify Okoye, walks us through her postpartum skincare routine as a new mum. She’s currently 10 months postpartum and still dealing with postpartum acne.

In this vlog, she shares the steps she took in getting her skin to its current state. The mum of three revealed she struggled with postpartum acne and this was the first time she approached a skincare expert because it was becoming a major concern for her.

Watch:

