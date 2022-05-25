Infinix Note 12 gave Guests a VIP Experience as it Launched on a Luxury Yacht

Infinix is back with another Note series and the level of innovation and high-performance features are more than impressive. For the past one week, anticipation for the launch experience has been building up on social media and the event finally went down yesterday on the High Impact Cruise, Marina, Lagos.

The launch event tagged ‘THE INFINIX NOTE 12 VIP EXPERIENCE’ was nothing short of an epic adventure. This event was not your regular device launch as Infinix made a big statement with the Note 12 launch on a prestigious Yacht.

With anticipation thick in the air and momentum for an epic adventure brewing, guests arrived pleased with the beautiful view and experience on the water. The one and only Johnny Drille was around to serenade the guests with a beautiful performance before the event kicked off in full gear.

Getting to the climax of the event as the guests had been taken through what the Note 12 had to offer, the moment of the unveil was announced. The models walked elegantly to the stage to present the devices in specially packaged VIP boxes. The unveil was beautifully executed as Tobi Ayeni, populary known and referred to as Miss Techy, Fisayo Fosudo, Yemi Adeyemi and Yemisi Ode did the honours of unveiling the beautiful devices to the audience. The Tech reviewers attested to the fact that the Note 12 indeed had more choices to offer and more suprises for a wondeful user experience.