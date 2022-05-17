Luc Belaire and Melly Sanchez Team Up to create the Belaire Bleu Look: A New Shade of Summer

Luc Belaire, one of the fastest growing sparkling wines in America, exemplifies quality, heritage and style teamed up with global beauty guru Melly Sanchez to organize a beauty soirée for beauty lovers and enthusiasts, where a new summer make up look inspired by the Belaire Bleu bottle was unveiled.

The exclusive event which held on April 28th, 2022 had in attendance beauty and Lifestyle enthusiasts from all over in attendance via zoom. Here in Nigeria, the location for the soirée was Crazy Daises in Victoria island Lagos.

‘I am a huge lover of the Luc Belaire brand, and this limited edition bottle of belaire bleu is my new favorite. I especially love the fruity bubbly taste of the champagne. The color of the Belaire bleu reminds me of the azure waters and this reminds me of summer, this is what inspired this new makeup look’-Melly Sanchez

The event also entertained questions ranging from make up to fashion which the beauty guru warmly answered and guests were treated to the rich fruity taste of the belaire bleu as they networked and chill.

See the Belaire bleu inspired make up look as well as stunning faces present below:

Sponsored Content