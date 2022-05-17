Connect with us

Luc Belaire and Melly Sanchez Team Up to create the Belaire Bleu Look: A New Shade of Summer

More Photos From The #AMCVA8 Red Carpet

At The Club With Remy Martin is Back & Here are Moments from the Party

Moët & Chandon brought the Celebration Spirit to the 2022 AMVCA After Party | Get the Scoop

Join Ezinne Akudo for the Global Online Launch of her Lifestyle Brand, Nkassi + A Chance to grab Products worth 400k|Tuesday 17th

The 5th Lagos Leather Fair is Here & It's Showcasing the Untapped Potential of the African Leather Industry | June 11th-12th

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

From Taiwo Ajai-Lycett's "Industry Merit" Award, to Ik & Deyemi's 'Oscars 2.0' & the Tribute to Our Angels, Here are the Highlights from #AMVCA8

These #BBNaija Stars Brought Elegance to the #AMVCA8 Red Carpet

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro, Collision Course, Amina... Here are the #AMVCA8 Winners!

Published

21 seconds ago

 on

Luc Belaire, one of the fastest growing sparkling wines in America, exemplifies quality, heritage and style teamed up with global beauty guru Melly Sanchez to organize a beauty soirée for beauty lovers and enthusiasts, where a new summer make up look inspired by the Belaire Bleu bottle was unveiled.

The exclusive event which held on April 28th, 2022 had in attendance beauty and Lifestyle enthusiasts from all over in attendance via zoom. Here in Nigeria, the location for the soirée was Crazy Daises in Victoria island Lagos.

‘I am a huge lover of the Luc Belaire brand, and this limited edition bottle of belaire bleu is my new favorite. I especially love the fruity bubbly taste of the champagne. The color of the Belaire bleu reminds me of the azure waters and this reminds me of summer, this is what inspired this new makeup look’-Melly Sanchez

The event also entertained questions ranging from make up to fashion which the beauty guru warmly answered and guests were treated to the rich fruity taste of the belaire bleu as they networked and chill.

See the Belaire bleu inspired make up look as well as stunning faces present below:

