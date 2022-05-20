It Was All About the Art of Living at the First Edition of the Tastemakers Wine Series

On May 7th 2022, Vendease, one of the leading online marketplaces for hospitality and restaurant businesses, in partnership with Winephoria, a wine education agency, hosted the inaugural Tastemaker Wine Series (TWS) at The Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was a fantastic evening for all guests in attendance as they were completely immersed in the experience of exploring the complexities of Getrand Betrand’s Art De Vivre collection. After savouring each wine- Art De Vivre Rose, Art De Vivre Clairette and Art De Vivre Rouge- guests were asked to complete their taste notes based on aroma and taste with the sommelier’s guidance identification, acidity, structure, texture, and balance.

The evening’s highlights were the inventive food and wine pairings, which the group tried out while sampling various delectable foods. A live string quartet serenaded the guests with soothing medleys throughout the night, adding to the relaxing atmosphere.

Vendease’s social media accounts are a great way to stay updated on forthcoming TWS and other exciting events. Follow them on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter

More Photos:

Sponsored Content