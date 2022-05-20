Connect with us

Events Promotions

It Was All About the Art of Living at the First Edition of the Tastemakers Wine Series

Events

Ben Enwonwu's Agbogho Mmuo from the Ogolo Series valued at $105,000 at ARTSPLIT’S Inaugral Physical Auction

Events

Lagos Talks hosted its First Town Hall Meeting at the Muson Center Lagos | Get the Scoop

Events

Checkers Soars Higher as they Welcome their New Ambassador 'Mike Ezuruonye'

Events

Apply Now to Join the School of Politics, Policy and Governance Class of 2023

Events Promotions

Ezinne Akudo Hosted an Exclusive Launch for her Luxiourious Home Essential Brand 'NKASSI' | See Photos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Get Ready for the International Food and Arts Festival by The Elevation Church | See Details

Events Scoop

Buju, Victony & Kwesi Arthur Shut Down GoldBlock Party in Accra

Events Promotions

Naeto C, Wande Coal & Daddy Showkey brought the Heat to The Balvenie Launch Events | Here's how it went down

Events

It Was All About the Art of Living at the First Edition of the Tastemakers Wine Series

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On May 7th 2022, Vendease, one of the leading online marketplaces for hospitality and restaurant businesses, in partnership with Winephoria, a wine education agency, hosted the inaugural Tastemaker Wine Series (TWS) at The Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was a fantastic evening for all guests in attendance as they were completely immersed in the experience of exploring the complexities of Getrand Betrand’s  Art De Vivre collection. After savouring each wine- Art De Vivre Rose, Art De Vivre Clairette and Art De Vivre Rouge- guests were asked to complete their taste notes based on aroma and taste with the sommelier’s guidance identification, acidity, structure, texture, and balance.

The evening’s highlights were the inventive food and wine pairings, which the group tried out while sampling various delectable foods. A live string quartet serenaded the guests with soothing medleys throughout the night, adding to the relaxing atmosphere.

Vendease’s social media accounts are a great way to stay updated on forthcoming TWS and other exciting events. Follow them on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter

More Photos:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Beware of Messiahs in the Age of Ultron

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder
css.php