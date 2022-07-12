Lupita Nyong’o’s Hair Defies Gravity at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show

It’s hair-raising! Lupita Nyong’o stepped out to the 2022 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show in Italy with a gravity-defying updo that will have you do a double-take.

The actress recently blessed our Instagram timeline with snaps and videos showcasing her note-worthy hair moment, masterminded by her go-to hairstylist Vernon François. Her latest Afro updo is channelling The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, which she tagged The Leaning Tower of Power in her accompanying caption.

Like the Tower of Pisa, the updo features four Afro buns degree lean, but unlike the tower’s unstable foundation, the tiered buns are held together by sturdy braids. To add the extra oomph to the look, Lupita opted for bold purple lips, a smokey cat-eye and finished off with minimal jewellery.

Credits

Outfit: @dolcegabbana

Styling: @micaela

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Makeup: @nickbarose

