Register to attend ‘Dive In’ to Discuss Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace | September 24

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dive In – the global insurance industry’s festival for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) is back. After four years of success, this edition promises to be insightful. The event will hold virtually on Wednesday, 28 September, themed “Breaking the Taboo: Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace.”

Dive In 2022 features a panel of insurance professionals and wellbeing experts. They advocate the need to build braver work cultures that allow people to feel safe, valued, respected, and free to express themselves. Multinational financial services firm Aon sponsors Dive In Nigeria. Nigeria will be joining over 40 countries taking part in the festival across the globe.

This year’s focus is on traditional taboos associated with mental health in Nigeria, the importance of good mental health, and the role employers can play in maintaining employees’ mental health.

Hosting the 2022 Dive In the event in Nigeria is a financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa, Esther Awoniyi. Esther is one of CNBC Africa’s most versatile business anchors. She has moderated high-level panels at events such as the EU-African SME Summit, Africa Development Bank Annual Meetings, and the World Economic Forum Africa Meetings.

Omokunbi Adeoti, Divisional Director at Leadway Assurance, will join the panel. A strategic HR leader, Omokunbi has over 22 years of experience transforming resource functions for organizations across various industries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Joining the panel is mental health and wellness expert Chioma Fakorede. As Executive Director at Olmma Cares Foundation, Chioma has a wealth of experience in mental health advocacy and supporting those with mental health conditions.

Finally, Gloria Agugua, Head of Human Resources at Heirs Insurance, oversees culture transformation, policy implementation, and resource strategy amidst other responsibilities at Heirs Insurance.

Mary Alade, Chief Strategy Officer of Aon Reinsurance Solutions, Dive In Nigeria’s sponsor and organizer, said, “Every year, Dive In brings new topics to the table.” “This event will stir up meaningful conversations and ensure that those attending get practical guidance to help inspire real change and encourage further discussions around mental health.”

Are you getting excited about this? Join the event by registering here.

The event is sponsored by AIG, Allied World Assurance, Aon, Arch Capital Group, Aviva, AXA XL, AXIS Capital, BMS, Chubb, CNA Hardy, DLA Piper, Everest Re, Gallagher, Howden and DUAL Group, Kennedys, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lloyd’s, Markel, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, Tokio Marine Kiln, Travelers, WTW.

