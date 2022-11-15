Take Notes! 10 Health & Wellness Tips from Aproko Doctor

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard Aproko Doctor‘s voice ringing in your head while you reached for a midnight snack, took any other drink instead of water, or skipped breakfast. And if your name is Emeka, Pius, Nkechi or Philomena, we feel your pain too.

With his distinctive “table shaking” style, Aproko Doctor has successfully incorporated the importance of exercise, hydration, and a healthy diet into the daily lives of many Nigerians through his videos on social media.

He is constantly battling health misinformation by employing out-of-the-box strategies to combat medical ignorance, including memes, skits, pidgin, and relatable slang.

Here are 10 health and wellness tips you might find handy, courtesy of your friendly busy-body doctor:

1

Sit-ups alone will not help reduce belly fat. Here’s what he recommends

2

5 ways people living with diabetes can save their feet

3

Lagos stress is not a substitute for exercise. Here are some of the reasons why you should incorporate exercise into your daily routine:

4

Sugar or Honey; which is more healthy?

5

Be cautious when drinking from cans because you never know where they’ve been or what germs or diseases might be lurking around:

6

The importance of breast self-examination:

7

This is what late-night eating does to your body: it reduces insulin sensitivity, making blood sugar control more difficult. If you have to eat… Eat a low-carb meal. Not soda.

8

What’s the real cause of stomach ulcers?

9

Due to the fluoride in the toothpaste protecting your teeth, Aproko Doctor advises against rinsing off your mouth after brushing. Rinsing it out right away prevents it from acting on your teeth.

10

The right way to cough: