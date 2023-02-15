New EP: Lindsey Abudei – Kaleidoscope

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on


Nigerian singer and songwriter, Lindsey Abudai has released her highly EP “Kaleidoscope.”

“Kaleidoscope” is coming five years after her last project release ‘…And TheBass Is Queen’ and two-years since the release of her Headies 2020-nominated single ‘One On The Outside’.

Lindsey says of the new project:

“I wrote and recorded ‘Kaleidoscope’ in the middle of many emotions, emotions that were a culmination of my last three years. I wade through feelings of doubt, of loss, asking questions about my place, purpose with the hope to find clarity in the muck. The songs in this EP were written as soundscapes and an invitation for collaboration, too.

As an artist curious about exploring multidisciplinary approaches with my music, I’d like to play at intersections of music and other mediums — in film, in movement. I’d also like to hear what others do with what we made.”

“Kaleidoscope” is produced by Lindsey Abudei and a new collaborator, BigFoot(inyourface.)

Stream here.

Listen below:

