Ananse Africa set to offer Free Digital Marketing & E-commerce Training for Fashion Creatives in Lagos | May 25th

Ananse Africa, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, Ecobank and DHL, is excited to return to Lagos, Nigeria to provide free e-commerce and digital marketing training for fashion creatives on Thursday, 25 May 2023.



The training is part of a wider initiative aimed at equipping African fashion entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital economy. It covers various topics, including the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, SEO, social media marketing campaigns, content strategies, online advertising, and more.

“We are excited to be hosting this event in Lagos, and we believe it will be a game-changer for fashion creatives in Nigeria,” said Samuel Mensah, Founder of Ananse Africa. “By giving them the skills, they need to succeed in the digital age, we can help African designers reach new markets and build thriving businesses that have a positive impact on their communities.”

The training programme is open to all fashion creatives, whether they are just starting out or are already established in the industry. Attendees can expect to learn from some of the industry’s brightest minds. There will be interactive sessions, hands-on training, networking opportunities, and more, all designed to help fashion creatives leverage technology to grow their businesses.

In addition to the training, qualifying attendees will also receive a free product photoshoot session with a professional photographer to help them showcase their designs across multiple digital platforms.



Registration for the event is now open. So, if you are ready to transform your fashion brand and take the lead in the digital era, simply click here to register. Alternatively, you can send an email to [email protected] for more information.

This initiative is part of a larger training programme taking place in five African countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and take your fashion business to the next level. Register today.

About Ananse Africa

Ananse Africa is an innovative e-commerce platform that aims to equip African fashion designers and artists with the necessary tools and resources to trade locally and internationally. The platform provides a unique opportunity for African creatives to showcase their works, enabling them to reach a wider audience beyond their local communities.

Contact:

Ananse Africa

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ananse.com

