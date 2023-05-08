Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Ananse Africa set to offer Free Digital Marketing & E-commerce Training for Fashion Creatives in Lagos | May 25th

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Sunset in Makoko' Shines Bright as It Sweeps Awards at The 2023 Annual Film Mischief

Events News Promotions

To celebrate International Women Day 2023, Leadway hosted the 'Dear Her' Challenge | See More

Events News Promotions

Sodiq Babatunde Rufai Hosts Star-Studded Event to Celebrate His Birthday in Grand Style

BN TV Events Music

Tiwa Savage Delivers Stunning Performance of “Keys To The Kingdom” at the Coronation Concert | Watch

Events News

King Charles III & Queen Camilla Have Officially Been Crowned | The Coronation in Photos

Events Promotions

Zikoko's Hertitude is Back and Better than ever | May 27th

Events News Promotions

Mortein’s World Malaria Day Campaign Takes Fight Against Malaria to Communities

Events News

2SURE Partners With Nimsa to Educate Over 2 Million Nigerians on Hand Hygiene

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Ananse Africa set to offer Free Digital Marketing & E-commerce Training for Fashion Creatives in Lagos | May 25th

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ananse Africa, in partnership with  Mastercard Foundation, Ecobank and DHL, is excited to return to Lagos, Nigeria to provide free e-commerce and digital marketing training for fashion creatives on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

The training is part of a wider initiative aimed at equipping African fashion entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital economy. It covers various topics, including the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, SEO, social media marketing campaigns, content strategies, online advertising, and more.

We are excited to be hosting this event in Lagos, and we believe it will be a game-changer for fashion creatives in Nigeria,” said Samuel Mensah, Founder of Ananse Africa. “By giving them the skills, they need to succeed in the digital age, we can help African designers reach new markets and build thriving businesses that have a positive impact on their communities.”

The training programme is open to all fashion creatives, whether they are just starting out or are already established in the industry. Attendees can expect to learn from some of the industry’s brightest minds. There will be interactive sessions, hands-on training, networking opportunities, and more, all designed to help fashion creatives leverage technology to grow their businesses.

In addition to the training, qualifying attendees will also receive a free product photoshoot session with a professional photographer to help them showcase their designs across multiple digital platforms.

Registration for the event is now open. So, if you are ready to transform your fashion brand and take the lead in the digital era, simply click here to register. Alternatively, you can send an email to [email protected] for more information.

This initiative is part of a larger training programme taking place in five African countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and take your fashion business to the next level. Register today. 

About Ananse Africa 

Ananse Africa is an innovative e-commerce platform that aims to equip African fashion designers and artists with the necessary tools and resources to trade locally and internationally. The platform provides a unique opportunity for African creatives to showcase their works, enabling them to reach a wider audience beyond their local communities.

Contact:
Ananse Africa
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ananse.com

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Anase Africa

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector

Are Your Friends Your Money Bag? 
css.php