Tobi Bakre, RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Series “Postcards” | Trailer



Nigerian actress and film producer, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has shared a teaser for her upcoming show “Postcards.”

According to Hamisha, “Postcards is a story that everyone can relate to in some way. Set in Cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, we follow the story of several characters whose lives intersect in a series of life changing events.”

Directed by Hamisha, the upcoming series will star Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rajniesh Duggall, Rahama Sadau, Nancy Isime and Tobi Bakre.

“Postcards” is the second Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. She directed and produced the 2021 Netflix original “Namaste Wahala.”