Tobi Bakre, RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Series "Postcards" | Trailer

Sheila Receives Bad News about the Funding for Y-Hub in Episode 2 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 5 | Watch

Jemima Osunde, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja & Efa Iwara star in Play Network’s Upcoming Film “Hijack 93”

Countdown begins to the Uk premiere of ÀPÈJẸ by Dapo Opayinka on June 2nd 2023

Watch the First Teaser of Niyi Akinmolayan’s Upcoming Live-Action Film “Mikolo“

From “Ukwa” To “Chief Daddy”: A Look at Patience Ozokwo’s Legendary Performances

Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

Watch Episode 7 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

5 Times Funke Akindele Proved She's the Queen of Comedy at the AMVCA

#AMVCA9 nominees Tobi Bakre, Chidi Mokeme, Toolz, Toni Tones cover the Special Issue of Guardian Life Magazine

Tobi Bakre, RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Series “Postcards” | Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Nigerian actress and film producer, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has shared a teaser for her upcoming show “Postcards.”

According to Hamisha, “Postcards is a story that everyone can relate to in some way. Set in Cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, we follow the story of several characters whose lives intersect in a series of life changing events.”

Directed by Hamisha, the upcoming series will star Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rajniesh Duggall, Rahama Sadau, Nancy Isime and Tobi Bakre.

“Postcards” is the second Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. She directed and produced the 2021 Netflix original “Namaste Wahala.”

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

