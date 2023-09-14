Mercy Johnson Okojie and Her Daughters Purity & Angel star in New Comedy Film ‘The Birthday’ | Watch



Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has released a comedy movie titled “The Birthday.”

“The Birthday,” which features Mercy’s two daughters, Purity Okojie and Angel Okojie, shows the struggles of a pregnant woman who discovered she was expecting on her birthday, her hilarious and unbelievable demands from her husband, and lots more.

“The Birthday” is a Mercy Johnson Okojie production, produced by Solomon Apete, directed by Nonso Uzozie, and edited by Chikezie Prince Ukaegbu.

The film stars Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Purity Okojie, Angel Okojie, Onny Michael, and Stancey Danjuma.



“The Birthday” is available to watch exclusively on Mercy Johnson Okojie TV on YouTube.

Watch the movie below: