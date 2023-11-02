BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Amapiano District, Casino Royale

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE.

Our House

Date: Friday, November 3 2023 – Saturday, November 4 2023

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Corks Lounge, Osu

RSVP: HERE.

Zombie Lover Halloween Party

The Zombie Lover Halloween Party is a celebration inspired by Boy V’s Zombie Lover. It’s a chance for fans to come together, dress up as zombies, and have a blast while jamming to your hauntingly catchy tune. It’s going to be an unforgettable night filled with music, dancing, networking, magic, and spooky fun!

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Reserve Lounge & Bar, 27 Karimu Kotun St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE.

Games Grill & Vibes

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: No 20 Orogbum crescent, off woji road, GRA

RSVP: HERE.

The Groove With 9ICE

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE.

Tote Paint And Sip

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Terrace, 23 Kunle Ogunba Street, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE.

Unwind Fest: Executive Mixer

Elevate Your Network at the Executive Mixer on November 3rd!

Join us for an exclusive evening of connections and collaborations at our Executive Mixer event on November 3rd.

Rub minds with industry leaders, expand your horizons, and make invaluable connections.

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023.

Venue: VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE.

The Fitness Party Of The Year

Come Workout, Groove and Party with biggest Fitness enthusiast and Dancers in Nigeria at VerveLife 6.0 Grand Finale.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Shop Nandra Pop Up Sale

Come and shop and shop everything on sale! Get to try on what you want to buy, meet the team, network, eat and party with us

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Lynn Apartments, Lekki 1

RSVP: HERE

Get Nauti

Date: Saturday, November 4 2023 – Sunday, November 5 2023

Time: 12 AM

Venue: Tipsy Lounge and Club, no 1 bende road Umuahia Abia

RSVP: HERE

Orange It Is

Join us in celebrating the release of Black Girls Glow’s 6th studio album: ORANGE IT IS

Featuring Ghana’s NYA – R&B and afrobeats artist, Black-German newcomer -Melody Blessing, Ghana’s Abiana – award-winning singer-songwriter, Berlin-based Aka Kelzz – singer-songwriter, Nigeria’s Oibiee – storyteller and song-writer, Ghana’s Bennada – singer-songwriter, and Ghana’s Malaika – singer and creative artist.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Jamestown coffee co / Alley Bar

RSVP: HERE

Color Fest Osun

Join us in this remarkable journey as we redefine celebrations and set the stage for a future filled with magic and excitement.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Oba Adenle Park, Osogbo, Osun State

RSVP: HERE

Fam Fest

FAM Fest is a fashion, arts and music festival. As the name implies, it’s an event that celebrates the heritage of the Nigerian fashion and entertainment industry, showcases it and promises an exciting experience. The theme this year is Afro Royalty. Guests are expected to attend in dress codes and clothing that signify and celebrate their respective cultural identities or preferences.

Date: Saturday, November 4 2023 – Sunday, November 5 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Lekki Coliseum

RSVP: HERE

The Fandom Rave

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

Candles And Convos

Join us for the maiden edition of “Candles and Convos,” where we will explore the theme “Pouring Into Self.” Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store: Candle Making: You’ll have the opportunity to learn and create your own unique candles. Get hands-on and craft something beautiful and meaningful. Intimate Conversations: We will dive into thoughtful discussions on self-care, personal growth, and nurturing ourselves. Connect with like-minded individuals in a warm and welcoming environment.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Lekki

RSVP: HERE.

Sounds In Silence

Sounds in Silence is a celebration of culture and community via the themes of Music, Fashion and Art. The event features a DJ Competition, Music Trivia Contests, a Fashion Contest, and an Art Exhibition among others.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Go Arena, Bashorun, Ibadan Oyo state.

RSVP: HERE.

Snookerfest: One Night In Lagos

Mark your calendars for a night filled with fun and lots of activities. Snookerfest will be coming to you this Saturday. Come for good vibes.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE.

ART X Lagos 2023

Discover ART X Lagos 2023: The Dialogue, as we welcome you to the General Admission days from November 4-5 to the leading international art fair in West Africa. ART X Lagos is a gathering place for our community, a space to engage in conversations that redefine how we see ourselves, the world and our place in it. We invite you to immerse yourself in the diverse array of programs we have to offer, through visual art, cinema, literature, talks, performing artists and more.



Date: Saturday, November 4 2023 – Sunday, November 5 2023

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Element House

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 11 PM

Venue: The Good Village, Good Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Night Life

Get ready to groove! Nightlife is back, and we’re bringing the party to the mainland

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Venue: Fish Farm, Ogudu

RSVP: HERE

Movie In The Park, Capital Halloween Edition

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: River Plate Park, Abuja

BYOD Xperience

BYOD is an acronym for Bring Your Own Drink. A budget-friendly outdoor party where attendees are allowed to decide their vibe; by bringing in their favorite drink.

Date: Saturday, November 4 2023 – Sunday, November 5 2023

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Good House Port Harcourt (Outdoor Space)

RSVP: HERE

Alternate Sound Live 6.0

Alternate Sound Live is an annual music event, that gathers thousands of music lovers from far and near, with five (5) editions previously held, the sixth (6) editions.

Date: Saturday, November 4 2023 – Sunday, November 5 2023

Time: 7 PM Venue: Landmark Event Center

RSVP: HERE

The Ones (Final Batch.)

Date: Saturday, November 4 2023 – Sunday, November 5 2023

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bolingo Xperia Hotel.

RSVP: HERE.

Yolo Kpos With Ajebo Hustlers

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Venue: Doxa Park, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE.

Jaiye Express

Join us for unforgettable memories and a good time.

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE.

Johnny’s Room Live 5 (Benin Edition)

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub.

RSVP: HERE.

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE