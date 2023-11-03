You First Look at Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and director Kunle Afolayan has announced that his production company, KAP Motion Pictures, has embarked on their third movie of the year.

The independently produced supernatural thriller set for a 2024 release is set to star Jimmy Jean-Louis, Bolaji Ogunmola, Olarotimi Fakunle, and Akorede Bobo.

The director made the announcement on his official Instagram page with a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set. The caption read, “Excitement is in the air as KAP Motion Pictures embarks on our third film of the year, an independently produced supernatural thriller set to be released in 2024.

We are also excited to announce our first major sponsor, Norr, who will be adding a dash of flavour to our film!

With the successful launch of day one, we’re thrilled to share some of our breathtaking visuals to pique your interest and leave you wanting more.

Mark your calendars.

The release date is set for 2024. We know the anticipation is high, but we’ll have to ask you to be patient just a little while longer.

Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, teasers, and updates as we approach the big reveal.”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

Photo Credit: @kunleafo