BNShareYourHustle: Ladies, A’ la Mode By Ebun is Your One-Stop Store for Carefully Crafted Ready to Wear Pieces!

Hey BNers,

For the December edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

A’ LA MODE BY EBUN| @alamode_by_ebun is our December #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***



a’la mode by Ebun is a Lagos-based women’s ready-to-wear brand, dedicated to providing beautiful and carefully crafted pieces that have captured the hearts of women globally. Join their fashion journey and discover the magic of their creations. To shop their products, you can reach them via any of the following mediums:

Twitter

WhatsApp: +2348083696717

Call: 09153849402