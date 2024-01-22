Wunmi Adelusi: From Referral to Key Player — The Power of Little Tasks

In 2020, I received a phone call that would change the trajectory of my career. My former boss reached out to inform me that he had recommended me to his boss, who was newly appointed to chair the working group and technical committee for a nationally significant project. I was assigned the role of secretary for both arms of the project governance. Surprised and curious about why he selected me, I eagerly embraced the opportunity to be part of history – to witness the radical transformation of the National Theatre Complex, in Iganmu Lagos, a 46-year-old edifice. The project held immense significance as it aimed to boost the Nigerian creative industry, generate numerous job opportunities for the youth, and ultimately restore the glory of an iconic building. By updating the equipment and facilities to align with 21st-century aesthetics, the project sought to inspire a new generation of creatives and to shine a light on the potential of Nigerian art and culture.

As the scribe for both the working group and technical committee, I not only became a crucial part of the project but also found myself in the company of industry luminaries, including bank CEOs, global grade-A consultants, and contractors. These meetings felt like a crash MBA and project management program, giving me insights into boardroom dynamics and decision-making processes.

Before officially taking on the role in July 2020, I underwent an interview and project briefing with my boss’s boss. Balancing this additional responsibility with my regular tasks necessitated a restructuring of my time, including late-night planning sessions for weekly meetings.

Despite not having formal secretarial training, my previous experience in a similar role caught the attention of my recommending boss. The seemingly minute tasks I had performed earlier paved the way for a more significant seat at the table.

Nearly four years later, as the project nears completion, I reflect on the relationships formed, lessons learned, and personal and professional growth I have experienced. Why does it matter to share this journey? Often, we find ourselves craving bigger opportunities and referrals, but it’s essential to pause and consider how well we have performed in seemingly minor tasks, even when it seemed no one was watching.

My boss wouldn’t have recommended me without witnessing my capabilities. the discovery of my capacity to manage high-profile meeting deliberations started with the small senior management meetings from the past. To earn referrals, it is important to demonstrate capacity and competence. Let me digress a bit on the topic of sponsorship – top executives are often on the lookout for competent people to sponsor and proudly endorse. The key is to show that you are the person they are looking for, and the best way to do that is through your work. Therefore, every task you perform must be treated as important and completed with excellence.

In Luke 16:10, the Bible reminds us, “If you are faithful in little things, you will be faithful in large ones.” As we pursue our career goals in 2024, let’s give our best to every task. It all adds up in the end.

***

Feature image by Mikhail Nilov for Pexels