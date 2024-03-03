Watch: Rema Lights Up BRITs Stage with “Calm Down” Performance

Afrobeats star Rema lit up the BRIT Awards stage on Saturday night, performing his global hit “Calm Down” with stunning choreography and lots of energy.

Dressed in a brown jacket and khaki pants, Rema wowed the audience with his smooth vocals and impressive dance moves. He was joined on stage by skilled dancers as he sang “Calm Down,” creating an electrifying performance.

The night was extra special for Rema as “Calm Down” was also nominated for International Song of the Year.

This performance adds to Rema’s impressive list of achievements, including selling out the O2 Arena, becoming the first African artist with a billion streams on Spotify, and winning an award for “Best Afrobeats” at the MTV VMAs.

Watch his performance below: