Watch: Rema Lights Up BRITs Stage with "Calm Down" Performance

The #ForeverBliss Finale! See Beautiful Highlights from Marie & Moses Bliss' White Wedding

Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi & All the Artistes Who Performed at the Bliss Experience Praise Night

New Music + Video: Tolani feat. Qdot - I Believe

Mercy Chinwo Blessed Releases New Album "Overwhelming Victory"

New Music: Anendlessocean - Lmly

Skepta and Portable Team Up for a New Single "Tony Montana"

New Music: Sherizz - Dynamite

New Music: Rsvpdraii feat. Silly Billy - Day n Nite (Left n Right)

New Video: Simi - All I Want

Published

1 hour ago

Afrobeats star Rema lit up the BRIT Awards stage on Saturday night, performing his global hit “Calm Down” with stunning choreography and lots of energy.

Dressed in a brown jacket and khaki pants, Rema wowed the audience with his smooth vocals and impressive dance moves. He was joined on stage by skilled dancers as he sang “Calm Down,” creating an electrifying performance.

The night was extra special for Rema as “Calm Down” was also nominated for International Song of the Year.

This performance adds to Rema’s impressive list of achievements, including selling out the O2 Arena, becoming the first African artist with a billion streams on Spotify, and winning an award for “Best Afrobeats” at the MTV VMAs.

Related Topics:
