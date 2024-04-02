Connect with us

Career Inspired Nollywood

Stephanie Okereke Linus Joins the Ranks of Nobel Laureates as the First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Excellence in Medicine

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Solving The Funding Challenges That Women Entrepreneurs Encounter

BN TV Career

Culture, Fashion & Business... Chioma Ikokwu Chats with Iyabo Ojo in New Episode of "Gold Room"

BN TV Career Events Inspired Living News Style

Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss 'Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets' | WATCH

BN TV Career

Ndidi Ukaonu on Balancing Boldness & Humility with Omon Dike on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Career

Yvonne Mtengwa Uncovers the Many Layers of Being an African Woman in UAE Media Space on “Road To Success” Podcast

Career News

Who is Adaora Umeoji? Get to Know Zenith Bank's First Female GMD/CEO

BN TV Career

Watch: Ebele Udoh-Grant Chats with Omon Odike on Fashion & Tech on "Omon's Couch"

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career

Stephanie Okereke Linus Joins the Ranks of Nobel Laureates as the First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Excellence in Medicine

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

A leading voice against child marriage and an advocate for women’s rights and health, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Okereke Linus uses her platform to empower and heal women. Inspired by a true story, her film “Dry” sheds light on Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), a devastating childbirth injury impacting girls and women in northern regions of Nigeria. Through her foundation, Extended Hands, Stephanie provides medical care to women suffering from VVF and advocates for change. Her dedication has been recognised with prestigious awards like the Miriam Makeba Award for Excellence in 2017 and the Beyond the Tears Humanitarian Award for her work against rape and VVF.

From 2017 – 2020, she served as the regional ambassador on maternal and reproductive health for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), where she advocated for maternal and reproductive health, and young people’s rights to reach their potential.

Still in recognition of her outstanding contributions to social activism and impact through her work, Stephanie was recently honoured with the Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine by Thomas Jefferson University. Named after Lennox K. Black, a Canadian manufacturing executive known for his philanthropic efforts and service on various boards including that of Thomas Jefferson University, the Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the medical field, promoting scientific discovery and advancements.

The award celebrates excellence in medical innovation and contribution to health and medicine, and Stephanie Linus, is renowned for her activism and impactful work in areas concerning women’s health and rights, including her efforts to combat issues like fistula and gender-based violence, which has been instrumental in bringing about social change through her films and campaigns. Her work extends beyond borders, affecting lives and policies internationally, embodying the spirit of the Lennox K. Black International Prize.

This award makes her the first black recipient of the award. On receiving the award, Linus expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to using her platform for social good, “This recognition goes beyond me; it is for all the women and girls out there who are fighting for a healthier, safer world. It amplifies our message and our work. It strengthens my resolve to continue advocating for gender equality, social justice, and improved maternal and reproductive health in Africa.”

The interim president of Thomas Jefferson University, Susan C. Aldunge, expressed her admiration, saying, ‘It was our honour to recognise the remarkable contributions you’ve made as an advocate for gender equality and social justice. Your ability to educate while humbly addressing the cultural obstacles impeding progress for young women is commendable. Your intelligent, personal take on the necessary changes in human rights has made a deep impact on all of us lucky enough to encounter you. Congratulations once more on this well-deserved award and the acknowledgement of your efforts.”

Watch her receive the award here:

See more photos from the event:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment

South African Agric-Entepreneur Ntobeka Mafu is Helping Small-Scale Farmers Succeed

Mfonobong Inyang: The Radical Love of Jesus Christ

What is the True Essence of Living?
css.php