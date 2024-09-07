“I’m Not Going To Dilute My Culture”— Ayra Starr on Music, Identity & Cultural Pride

Nigeria’s superstar singer-songwriter Ayra Starr graces the cover of the latest issue of Dazed, the British lifestyle magazine. In the interview, she talks about her music, reflecting on her childhood, personal style, and songwriting journey.

At just 22, Ayra Starr has already achieved remarkable success in her music career. She’s released two critically acclaimed studio albums and an EP, earned a Grammy nomination, collaborated with major stars both locally and internationally, and performed on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Despite her rising fame, Ayra remains deeply connected to her roots. It’s very important for me to highlight my culture. People tell me I can tap into this market by singing more in English [but] I’m like, I’m not going to dilute my culture. This is my identity,” she says, firmly. “People listen to Spanish and all types of music, what makes the African one so bad? Why don’t we love ourselves? Why don’t we see how beautiful our culture is?”

For Dazed‘s Autumn 2024 ‘The Impossible Issue,’ Ayra Starr opens up about her rapid rise to pop’s A-list at 19, the influence of her family’s tight bond, and the creation of her second album, “The Year I Turned 21.”

Read exceprts from the interview:

On writing songs for her debut album, “19 & Dangerous”

“[I would write about] everything from life to TV shows. My friends would tell me ‘Ohh, my boyfriend did this’ and I’d be like, ‘That would make a good song,’” she laughs. “I would just watch people. I was a viewer, and I loved to listen.” Growing up in an African household “I’ve always been in charge of my siblings because I’m African and I’m a woman… As long as you’re a girl, you’re in charge of everybody, so even as a middle child I was in charge,” she says. “I had to cook before school, and before classes, and I had to be back home so that everybody [could] eat when I was back.” Being signed to Mavin Records It had always been my dream to get signed to Mavin because that’s the best and the biggest record label: when they sign you it means you are going to be a star – it’s a no-brainer. They’ll work on you. They’ll build you up. You know how K-pop groups are?” Read the full interview here.

See some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot below:

⁠

Credits:

Photography @zorasicher⁠

Styling @kyleluu⁠

Hair @laidby.kc⁠

Make-up @lakesanu ⁠

Nails @leslydidthem ⁠

Set Design @itsmyjello⁠

Production @goodthingstektime ⁠