Connect with us

Music

"I'm Not Going To Dilute My Culture"— Ayra Starr on Music, Identity & Cultural Pride

BN TV Music

Wizard Chan Reflects on Legacy & Life in New Single “Time Traveller”

Music

DJ Neptune Returns with New Album “Greatness III" feat. Qing Madi, Joeboy, Ajebo Hustlers & More

BN TV Music

Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

BN TV Music

Tems Closes U.S. Leg of "Born In The Wild" Tour with Performances by John Legend & Ayra Starr

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage’s "One Heart" Music Video for the Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for "Control"

BN TV Music

Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s "Happy Day"

BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the "Back n Forth" Visuals

Music

“I’m Not Going To Dilute My Culture”— Ayra Starr on Music, Identity & Cultural Pride

Avatar photo

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Credit: Dazed/Instagram  

Nigeria’s superstar singer-songwriter Ayra Starr graces the cover of the latest issue of Dazed, the British lifestyle magazine. In the interview, she talks about her music, reflecting on her childhood, personal style, and songwriting journey.

At just 22, Ayra Starr has already achieved remarkable success in her music career. She’s released two critically acclaimed studio albums and an EP, earned a Grammy nomination, collaborated with major stars both locally and internationally, and performed on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Despite her rising fame, Ayra remains deeply connected to her roots. It’s very important for me to highlight my culture. People tell me I can tap into this market by singing more in English [but] I’m like, I’m not going to dilute my culture. This is my identity,” she says, firmly. “People listen to Spanish and all types of music, what makes the African one so bad? Why don’t we love ourselves? Why don’t we see how beautiful our culture is?”

For Dazed‘s Autumn 2024 ‘The Impossible Issue,’ Ayra Starr opens up about her rapid rise to pop’s A-list at 19, the influence of her family’s tight bond, and the creation of her second album, “The Year I Turned 21.”

Read exceprts from the interview:

On writing songs for her debut album, “19 & Dangerous”

“[I would write about] everything from life to TV shows. My friends would tell me ‘Ohh, my boyfriend did this’ and I’d be like, ‘That would make a good song,’” she laughs. “I would just watch people. I was a viewer, and I loved to listen.”

Growing up in an African household

“I’ve always been in charge of my siblings because I’m African and I’m a woman… As long as you’re a girl, you’re in charge of everybody, so even as a middle child I was in charge,” she says. “I had to cook before school, and before classes, and I had to be back home so that everybody [could] eat when I was back.”

Being signed to Mavin Records

It had always been my dream to get signed to Mavin because that’s the best and the biggest record label: when they sign you it means you are going to be a star – it’s a no-brainer. They’ll work on you. They’ll build you up. You know how K-pop groups are?”

Read the full interview here.

See some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dazed (@dazed)

Credits:

Photography @zorasicher
Styling @kyleluu
Hair @laidby.kc
Make-up @lakesanu
Nails @leslydidthem
Set Design @itsmyjello
Production @goodthingstektime

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Read About Rasaq Malik Gbolahan’s Poetry Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Smart Emmanuel: The Two Overlooked Reasons Why Customers Choose You

Recognising The Unseen Labor Behind Our Comfort

Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Navigate Back-to-School Expenses

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta
css.php