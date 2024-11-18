Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie Celebrates Her Mum’s 70th Birthday in Grand Style

Sweet Spot Weddings

Kaffy and Damola's Journey Began With a Swipe on a Dating App

Sweet Spot

Royal Love Goals! Read the Most Romantic 10th Anniversary Message from the Olu of Warri to Olori Ivie

Music Sweet Spot

Mark Zuckerberg & T-Pain Just Turned "Get Low" into a Love Song, and Yes, We're Intrigued!

Sweet Spot

Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Are Expecting! See the Sweet Pregnancy Announcement

Sweet Spot Weddings

Anjola & Mark Went From Dancing at a Friend's Wedding to Having Their Own Wedding!

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won't She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Living Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Lillian Afegbai Celebrates Her 33rd in Absolute Style – See Her Gorgeous Birthday Looks

BN TV Sweet Spot

We're Taking Notes on Love as Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrate 6 Years Together

Promotions Sweet Spot

Discover Veleta at Marriage Registries: Celebrating New Beginnings with Every Toast!

Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie Celebrates Her Mum’s 70th Birthday in Grand Style

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

What do you do when your mum turns 70? You pull out all the stops to celebrate her in the most heartfelt and memorable way, of course. That’s exactly what Ini Dima-Okojie did for her mum, Perrie, as she marked this incredible milestone with a grand yet cozy celebration.

The evening was filled with joy, love, and music, and it was truly unforgettable with a soulful performance by Nonzo Bassey, who had everyone in the room spellbound. Surrounded by friends, family, and familiar faces, it was truly a night to remember for Perrie.

Colleagues and friends of Ini including Nancy Isime, Elozonam, Chy Nwakanma, Chima Okpala, Sophia Loren and Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja joined in the celebration, making it even more special.

Swipe to see highlights of the celebration below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php