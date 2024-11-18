Ini Dima-Okojie Celebrates Her Mum’s 70th Birthday in Grand Style

What do you do when your mum turns 70? You pull out all the stops to celebrate her in the most heartfelt and memorable way, of course. That’s exactly what Ini Dima-Okojie did for her mum, Perrie, as she marked this incredible milestone with a grand yet cozy celebration.

The evening was filled with joy, love, and music, and it was truly unforgettable with a soulful performance by Nonzo Bassey, who had everyone in the room spellbound. Surrounded by friends, family, and familiar faces, it was truly a night to remember for Perrie.

Colleagues and friends of Ini including Nancy Isime, Elozonam, Chy Nwakanma, Chima Okpala, Sophia Loren and Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja joined in the celebration, making it even more special.

