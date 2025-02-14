Connect with us

Style

It's Red & Fiery! See How Celebrities Are Owning Valentine’s Day in Style

Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James & Femi Atere Are Dripping in Love This Valentine's Day

Style

Faaji Friday Fab: Will You Try Out Toke Makinwa's Pastel Damask Boubou?

Scoop Style

Lights, Camera, Style! Angel JB Smith Turns 25 in Regal Glamour

Style

Everything We Know About Priscilla Ojo’s Second Proposal Dress

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 246

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Style

Let's Cast The Spotlight on the Best Denim Outfits That Turned Heads

Style

Cardi B Rocks Nigerian Designer Mowalola in Striking Silver Silhouette

Style

Here’s How to Make Brown Your New Power Colour, According to Jackie Aina

Style

It’s Red & Fiery! See How Celebrities Are Owning Valentine’s Day in Style

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

It’s Valentine’s Day, so you already know what that means: celebrities are serving looks in bold shades of red, making sure we have no choice but to soak in the love-filled atmosphere.

From show-stopping gowns to sleek, powerful looks, the stars are stepping out in full Valentine’s Day energy. Red isn’t just a colour today. It’s a statement, a mood, and they’re making sure we feel every bit of it.

Scroll down to see how your faves are showing up in red today.

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Beverly Osu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Uzoma Oluchi Osimkpa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UZOMA OLUCHI OSIMKPA (@uzoosimkpa)

Elozonam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

Tiannah Empire

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Adeola C Adeyemi (Diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

Nana Ama McBrown

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Dabota Lawson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Queen of Queens (@dabotalawson)

Chinwe Elibe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chinwe Elibe (@officialchinwe_elibe)

Ify’s Kitchen

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DR.NBSA (@nkechiblessingsunday)

Morey Faith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith Morey (@moreyfaith)

Tonto Dikeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

May Yul-Edochie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by May Yul-Edochie (@mayyuledochie)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php