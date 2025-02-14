It’s Red & Fiery! See How Celebrities Are Owning Valentine’s Day in Style

It’s Valentine’s Day, so you already know what that means: celebrities are serving looks in bold shades of red, making sure we have no choice but to soak in the love-filled atmosphere.

From show-stopping gowns to sleek, powerful looks, the stars are stepping out in full Valentine’s Day energy. Red isn’t just a colour today. It’s a statement, a mood, and they’re making sure we feel every bit of it.

Scroll down to see how your faves are showing up in red today.

Mercy Eke

Beverly Osu

Idia Aisien

Lilian Afegbai

Uzoma Oluchi Osimkpa

Elozonam

Tiannah Empire

Adeola C Adeyemi (Diiadem)

Nana Ama McBrown

Hilda Baci

Dabota Lawson

Chinwe Elibe

Ify’s Kitchen

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Morey Faith

Tonto Dikeh

May Yul-Edochie