Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus Are Couple Goals in These Stunning Cultural Looks

You might want to open your music app for this one and play Timi Dakolo’s “Obim.” Let the sweet melodies carry you into the warmth of these photos of Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus, who have had us smiling since last night with their latest appearance.

The couple attended the premiere of “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” looking so beautiful, so stylish, and oh, so in love. There’s something soft yet intentional about how they show up together, mequal parts love story and fashion statement.

Akin Faminu wore a midi-length black velvety overcoat layered over a long-sleeved top embroidered with gold patterns, paired with a flowing tan traditional piece that brushed his ankles. Around his neck, several strands of deep red coral beads rested against his chest. He completed his look with a red cap adorned with a single feather, a traditional hand fan, and dark sunglasses that added a touch of cool confidence.

Kiky Festus matched his regal charm with a vibrant mix of green and gold. Her off-shoulder gold corset blouse, with its structured, embellished sleeves, sat beautifully above a deep emerald wrapper richly detailed with beads and sequins. Her headtie, tied neatly in a dark green hue, framed her face perfectly. She carried a feathered fan custom-made with her name “KIKY” glinting across it and kept her accessories simple with gold and green pieces.

Together, Akin and Kiky make love, style, and culture look so good it’s impossible not to smile at the sight of them. And perhaps, just perhaps, it’s time to start counting down to their traditional wedding looks—because if these photos are anything to go by, they’re going to be nothing short of beautiful.

See more photos below