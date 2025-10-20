Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus Are Couple Goals in These Stunning Cultural Looks

Scoop Style

Sabrina Idukpaye Is Owning the Style Scene | See Our 5 Fave Looks

Nollywood Scoop Style

Style, Culture and Love Take Centre Stage at "Love In Every Word: The Wedding" Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Bambam Adenibuyan Served Cultural Glamour at "Love In Every Word: The Wedding" Premiere

Beauty Style

Sharon Ifunanya's Bridesmaids Served Culture, Style & Sisterhood | See Photos

Beauty Scoop Style

Zita’s Face Card Stays Winning Every Time

News Promotions Style

Shaffy Bello × Gbenga Artsmith: When Nollywood Royalty Meets Luxury Craftsmanship

Scoop Style

Imisi Just Served a Bold Red Look Worth Talking About | See Photos

Scoop Style

Sultana Ibrahim Is Serving Look After Look Since Leaving the BBNaija House

Scoop Style

5 Times Kola Omotoso Rocked a Suit Like a Perfect Gentleman

Style

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus Are Couple Goals in These Stunning Cultural Looks

Love, style, and culture come alive as Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus stun at the premiere of Love In Every Word: The Wedding.
Avatar photo

Published

50 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

You might want to open your music app for this one and play Timi Dakolo’s “Obim.” Let the sweet melodies carry you into the warmth of these photos of Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus, who have had us smiling since last night with their latest appearance.

The couple attended the premiere of “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” looking so beautiful, so stylish, and oh, so in love. There’s something soft yet intentional about how they show up together, mequal parts love story and fashion statement.

Akin Faminu wore a midi-length black velvety overcoat layered over a long-sleeved top embroidered with gold patterns, paired with a flowing tan traditional piece that brushed his ankles. Around his neck, several strands of deep red coral beads rested against his chest. He completed his look with a red cap adorned with a single feather, a traditional hand fan, and dark sunglasses that added a touch of cool confidence.

Kiky Festus matched his regal charm with a vibrant mix of green and gold. Her off-shoulder gold corset blouse, with its structured, embellished sleeves, sat beautifully above a deep emerald wrapper richly detailed with beads and sequins. Her headtie, tied neatly in a dark green hue, framed her face perfectly. She carried a feathered fan custom-made with her name “KIKY” glinting across it and kept her accessories simple with gold and green pieces.

Together, Akin and Kiky make love, style, and culture look so good it’s impossible not to smile at the sight of them. And perhaps, just perhaps, it’s time to start counting down to their traditional wedding looks—because if these photos are anything to go by, they’re going to be nothing short of beautiful.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php