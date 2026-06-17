Connect with us

Inspired Music Scoop Sports

Too Cute! See These Photos of Shakira & Uganda’s Ghetto Kids on the World Cup Anthem Set

Inspired Scoop Sports

Who is Vozinha? The Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Making World Cup History

Inspired Scoop

From First-Class Degrees to PhDs, Nigerian Women Are Celebrating Their Academic Achievements on X

Arts Inspired Scoop

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Created the Obamas’ First Official Portrait Together | See Their Reaction

Inspired Music Scoop

5 Things to Know About Uganda's Ghetto Kids Ahead of Their 2026 World Cup Final Performance

Inspired Scoop

Sir Idris Elba! British Actor and Activist Knighted by King Charles III for Services to Young People

Inspired Scoop

From Lagos to SCAD: Former Miss Nigeria Chioma Amadi Earns Master's Degree in Interior Design

Inspired Sports

17-Year-Old French-Ivorian Moïse Kouamé Makes History at Roland-Garros

Inspired Scoop Sports

French Open 2026: Victoria Mboko Cruises Past Nikola Bartůňková to Reach the Second Round

Inspired Scoop TRAVEL

#ASPSummit2026: Funmilola Was in Nairobi for the Africa Soft Power Summit and Here Is How It Went

Inspired

Too Cute! See These Photos of Shakira & Uganda’s Ghetto Kids on the World Cup Anthem Set

Go behind the scenes of the “Dai Dai” music video set with Shakira and Uganda’s Triplet Ghetto Kids. These exclusive production stills capture the on-camera chemistry and vibrant styling of the viral dance group alongside the pop icon ahead of their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime performance.
Avatar photo

Published

31 minutes ago

 on

Colombian singer Shakira posing for a group photo with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids on the set of the Dai Dai official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem music video.

Behind-the-scenes group photo of Shakira and Uganda’s Ghetto Kids on the music video set for the official World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.” Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram

The timeline is filled with match updates. But while we are cheering for our African teams during the group stages, we are also counting down to the halftime show at MetLife Stadium on 19 July, where Colombian superstar Shakira will share the stage with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids. Until then, these behind-the-scenes photos are more than enough to keep the excitement going.

The images take us straight onto the set of “Dai Dai,” the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which also features Burna Boy. After catching Shakira’s attention online, the Kampala-based dance group was invited to join the project, bringing the same high-speed choreography that made them internet favourites to one of football’s biggest musical moments. Set against a sweeping desert landscape anchored by a towering baobab tree, the shoot feels every bit as joyful as the song itself.

Shakira and members of Uganda's Ghetto Kids dance troupe executing choreography barefoot on a sandy desert set with a large baobab tree backdrop.

Still frame capturing Shakira and the Ghetto Kids rehearsing their viral choreography on set for the “Dai Dai” official video. Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram

In the first frame, Shakira stands at the centre of a group photo with the children and a crew member, dressed in a teal beaded performance look. Around her, the Ghetto Kids wear an eclectic mix of shorts, shirts and African print skirts, creating a colourful visual that matches the mood on set. The next image captures them doing what they do best—moving across the sand with the kind of precision and enthusiasm that has earned them fans around the world.

For the Ghetto Kids, the appearance is another remarkable chapter in a story that began on the streets of Kampala and continues to reach new audiences across the globe. And if these behind-the-scenes glimpses are anything to go by, their performance alongside Shakira is set to be one of the halftime show’s most talked-about highlights.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php