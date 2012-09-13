Events This Weekend

Hi guys, I hope you’re having a great day.

Hennessy Artistry Club Tour

Another edition Hennessy Artistry Club Tour will take place tomorrow, Friday 14th September 2012 at Likwid Lounge with the artistes Burna Boy, Flowssick and on Saturday 15th September 2012 at Mayfair Lounge, Calabar. Rayce & Burna Boy will be performing. Admission is free for all.

Dates: Friday 14th September 2012 | Saturday 15th September 2012

Venues: Likwid Lounge, Lagos | Mayfair Lounge, Calabar

Bliss Group Garage Sale for Charity

The Bliss Group is holding another Garage Sale for Charity this Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will go to Bethesda Child Support Agency. The funds will go to paying the fees of less privileged children attending one of the 4 Bethesda schools at Ikota, Matogun, Bariga and Ijaye-Ojokoro.Enjoy your dose of guilt free shopping and contribute to a great cause. Admission is free for all

Date: Saturday 15th September 2012

Time: 10am – 4pm

Venue: Bibi’s Cottage, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Charity Football Club

The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, will be organising a one-day charity football tournament which will hold at the Campos Mini stadium, Lagos Island. The tournament comprises 8 teams in different groups of two and they will play each other till a winner emerges. All proceeds of this event go to both the “Childhood Foundation Charity” and the “Freedom Foundation Charity”.

Date: Saturday, 15th September, 2012

Time: 12Noon

Venue: Campos Mini Stadium, Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island

Gate Fee: N1,000

Contact: For more information, please call 0703 356 0161 or 0802 350 7006.

90Minutes Speaker Series presents Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, MON started his career at Pfizer Products Ltd. in 1978, became the Chairman/CEO in 1993 and led the Management Buy Out of Pfizer Inc. from the company in 1997, transforming it to Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc where he was the President/CEO from inception until his retirement in 2011 Admission is free for all.

Date: Saturday 15th September 2012

Time: 1PM

Venue: Bogobiri House. 9 Maitama Sule Street, off Raymond Njoku Street, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, send an e-mail to 90minspeakerseries@gmail.com.

Master Strokes Forms

Master Strokes, a gallery of fine modern and contemporary art invites you to an evening of networking for High Networth Individuals at MasterStrokes and Forms Art Exhibition. The special guest of honor is Senator Florence Ita-Giwa.

Date: September 14,2012

Time: 5pm

Venue: Watersworth Gallery, 3B Unity Close, off Africa Lane, Lekki Phase 1

Contact: For more information and general enquiries, call: 08099990921 | 08023045293

Bethari Studios presents BS Bootycamp

Bethari Studios Bootycamp, a fitness program designed by women for women, will hold another edition of its bootcamp, where all attendees will engage in the following activities – BS Cardio Kickboxing, HIIT drills and Body-Weight strength & Conditioning Workouts. Register with a friend to get a 5% discount. The program started on the 10th of September and will run for 4 weeks.

Time: 7:30 AM | 9:00 AM Daily

Venue: Bethari Studios, Williams Estate, by Bakery Bus Stop, Surulere, Lagos

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 08080756781 | 07033737978 | e-mail betharistudios@gmail.com

Own the Night with Knight Whiskey

This Saturday, emBARssy Bar & Lounge owned by superstar comedian Basketmouth, will kick off the maiden edition of its Own the Night with Knight Whiskey soiree with a BANG! Kicking off at exactly 7 PM, the event organised to host top as well as upcoming Nigerian musicians and comedians every Saturday in 2012. It promises to be a gathering of great rappers like Mode9, Iceberg Slim, Overdose & Terry Tha Rapman. Other appearances by Akpororo , Baba & Pencil. The host of the night is Buchi. Admission is free for all.

Date: Saturday 15th September 2012

Time: 7 PM

Venue: emBARssy Bar & Lounge, 12 University Road, Akoka, Lagos

You are Cordially Invited to ReeFine

REEfine – an intensive finishing class aimed at refining an individual’s image and mannerisms for success – will be held this Saturday. Attendees will be taught on the Overall Image Analysis, Impression Management, Grooming and Dress Sense, Communication Skills (Verbal and Non-Verbal), Life and Time Management, Social Grace (Etiquette), Toxic Traits and more. This first class is for persons above 18.

Date: Saturday 15th September,2012

Venue: Reeneiz Office, 26 Harold Shodipo Crescent, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos

Fees: N20, 000

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 08028737875 | 07065280008

Design and Dream Arts Enterprises presents The Funeral Did Not End

DADA books proudly presents the remarkable collection of short stories:The Funeral Did Not End, by Sylva Nze Ifedigbo. The award winning fiction writer and essayist has successfully merged his penchant for social commentary with his capacity for observing that same society with a keen eye and a beautiful mind.

Date: Saturday, 15th September

Time: 5pm – 7pm

Venue: Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Hospital Road, Lagos Island

Contact: For more information and books, visit www.dadaenterprises.net

Eznira Clothes Swap & Exhibition

The Eznira Clothes Swap is back and better with its 3rd clothes swap and this time, they are also launching their exhibition fair.The Eznira Clothes Swap is a unique, affordable and eco-friendly way to change your wardrobe without spending money and also donate to charity outfits that are not swapped or donated for charity specifically

Date: Sunday 16th September 2012

Time: 12 PM

Venue: White Space, 58 Raymond Njoku Street,Ikoyi, Lagos

Contact: For more information about the event call Uchechi on 08033791809 | Ayoade 07033675330 | e-mail to ezniracouture@gmail.com or 1088concepts@gmail.com | Like their Facebook Page – http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ezniras-Clothes-Swap-and-Exhibition-Fair/100213990130350?ref=stream | Log on to their Website – www.Eznira.Blogspot.com

Grey Velvet One Day Sale

The Grey Velvet boutique (Ikeja City Mall) stockist of top Nigerian designers is having a one day sale on Saturday. There will be a 15% to 50% discount off all their Ankara wedges,flats and lady gaga shoes as well as discounts off gorgeous pieces from the House of Marie.

Date: Saturday, 15th September 2012

Venue: Ikeja City Mall

