BBA The Chase Update! Beverly Osu Heartbroken about Angelo’s Eviction | Melvin says “I’m Still Here for You”

Beverly Osu is missing her main man.
If you didn’t know about Beverly and Angelo’s relationship, where have you been? Never mind we will keep you updated.
Few weeks back, the two Big Brother Africa: The Chase housemates started a relationship and ever since then, they have been giving viewers a whole lot of PDA.
Yesterday Sunday 18th August 2013, the South African contestant was evicted from the competition.
After the live eviction, cameras followed Beverly heading up the stairs into the bedroom. She cried under the sheets.
Later, the 21 year old Nigerian model got up and packed Angelo’s clothes, and ironed his South African flag. The model wasn’t happy as two of her closest male friends in the house Angelo and Bimp from Ethopia were evicted.
Her fellow Nigerian housemate Melvin later came to console her. “You still have me. You will be fine. I will still be here for you”, he says. He also offered his bed to her, “My bed is the biggest the House. You can share it with me.”
Watch the video
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
Pele o!! No Vex… LMFAO
For some reason, i really like her, she seems very genuine like Goldie *bless her soul* and Karen. I really want her to win…Go Beverly!!!!!!
y is she taken it P, someone was definitely going to get evicted
Cleo’s love Hakeem was evicted na she did not die, neither did Feza and so many of them who had relationship in the house… Abeg she should wipe her tears jor atleast the show would soon end sef.
eya.. Melvin is acting like a big brother now
elikem is the hero banna .,.,m y dont you want to understand people????????????????????????????????????????????????
Melvin is so nice…..
No more sex in the house
Choi see knuckle
SORRY MY DEAR TAKE HEART OKAY,
melvin u ar d winner’voice of africans’
l wish Melvin the best may he win
wishing bev and Melvin luck
Angelo is my G.n d gul beverly is real.If they truely lov each other,eviction cant stop their affair.
Bev be strong wish you can win and join angelo
collins
Read about my miracle car
Angelo’s eviction affected me so bad. I pray Melvin wins,
because Beverly na case!
It is natural for beverly to cry atfer her man was evicted.she is real.Be consoled,and go for the price.
Vote for melvin
Finally, she mait get back some of d senses she lost, lik copulating in front of Africa, wit someone who merely got attracted to. Melvin, still my top choice, you need not get scandalous to always win.
Abegi, Beverly get ready because you are the next to leave the house…,if only I can reach u, will give you the beating of your life, Grow up gal…..
Bev is real, so mk una leave her alone & conc on votn 4 d winner.
Pele Bev ,we ll miss d romance
Her knuckles???? Serious turn off. She dey bleach ni
Abeg make una leave beverly o, she’s still better than some. Wipe your eyes girl….. It’s a game.
Bev get ready u re going soon.Melvin u re real my gul so u re the winner.
I am so inlove with u Beverly skadoo don’t cry cos the moola is yours or melvin nigeria rock
melvin cart go