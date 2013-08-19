BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BBA The Chase Update! Beverly Osu Heartbroken about Angelo’s Eviction | Melvin says “I’m Still Here for You”

19.08.2013 at By 29 Comments

Beverly Osu - August 2013 - BellaNaija

Beverly Osu is missing her main man.

If you didn’t know about Beverly and Angelo’s relationship, where have you been? Never mind we will keep you updated.

Few weeks back, the two Big Brother Africa: The Chase housemates started a relationship and ever since then, they have been giving viewers a whole lot of PDA.

Yesterday Sunday 18th August 2013, the South African contestant was evicted from the competition.

After the live eviction, cameras followed Beverly heading up the stairs into the bedroom. She cried under the sheets.

Later, the 21 year old Nigerian model got up and packed Angelo’s clothes, and ironed his South African flag.  The model wasn’t happy as two of her closest male friends in the house Angelo and Bimp from Ethopia were evicted.

Her fellow Nigerian housemate Melvin later came to console her. “You still have me. You will be fine. I will still be here for you”, he says.  He also offered his bed to her, “My bed is the biggest the House. You can share it with me.”

Watch the video

29 Comments on BBA The Chase Update! Beverly Osu Heartbroken about Angelo’s Eviction | Melvin says “I’m Still Here for You”
  • Hurperyermie August 19, 2013 at 11:31 am

    HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Ochuko August 19, 2013 at 11:33 am

    Pele o!! No Vex… LMFAO

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Colour Purple August 19, 2013 at 12:08 pm

    For some reason, i really like her, she seems very genuine like Goldie *bless her soul* and Karen. I really want her to win…Go Beverly!!!!!!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • kemio August 19, 2013 at 12:31 pm

    y is she taken it P, someone was definitely going to get evicted

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • fantasy August 19, 2013 at 12:45 pm

    Cleo’s love Hakeem was evicted na she did not die, neither did Feza and so many of them who had relationship in the house… Abeg she should wipe her tears jor atleast the show would soon end sef.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • lilz August 19, 2013 at 12:50 pm

    eya.. Melvin is acting like a big brother now

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • KISAKA ELI August 19, 2013 at 1:01 pm

    elikem is the hero banna .,.,m y dont you want to understand people????????????????????????????????????????????????

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • kiki August 19, 2013 at 1:33 pm

    Melvin is so nice…..

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Ok o August 19, 2013 at 1:38 pm

    No more sex in the house

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Sbaby August 19, 2013 at 2:33 pm

    Choi see knuckle

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • pp August 19, 2013 at 4:18 pm

    SORRY MY DEAR TAKE HEART OKAY,

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • joshua adesanya August 19, 2013 at 5:58 pm

    melvin u ar d winner’voice of africans’

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • lizzy August 19, 2013 at 6:21 pm

    l wish Melvin the best may he win

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • lizzy August 19, 2013 at 6:30 pm

    wishing bev and Melvin luck

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • cool zee August 19, 2013 at 6:59 pm

    Angelo is my G.n d gul beverly is real.If they truely lov each other,eviction cant stop their affair.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • tebogo August 19, 2013 at 8:11 pm

    Bev be strong wish you can win and join angelo
    collins

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • http://mytestimonys.blogspot.ru/2013/08/god-gave-me-miracle-car.html August 19, 2013 at 9:09 pm

    Read about my miracle car

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • lilknowles August 19, 2013 at 10:12 pm

    Angelo’s eviction affected me so bad. I pray Melvin wins,
    because Beverly na case!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • omo August 20, 2013 at 4:50 am

    It is natural for beverly to cry atfer her man was evicted.she is real.Be consoled,and go for the price.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Chris bukas August 20, 2013 at 6:32 am

    Vote for melvin

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Kryx August 20, 2013 at 7:14 am

    Finally, she mait get back some of d senses she lost, lik copulating in front of Africa, wit someone who merely got attracted to. Melvin, still my top choice, you need not get scandalous to always win.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • dupsy August 20, 2013 at 8:33 am

    Abegi, Beverly get ready because you are the next to leave the house…,if only I can reach u, will give you the beating of your life, Grow up gal…..

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Sarah .O August 20, 2013 at 7:11 pm

    Bev is real, so mk una leave her alone & conc on votn 4 d winner.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Jota August 20, 2013 at 8:38 pm

    Pele Bev ,we ll miss d romance

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • chubby August 20, 2013 at 11:18 pm

    Her knuckles???? Serious turn off. She dey bleach ni

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • pel August 21, 2013 at 8:25 am

    Abeg make una leave beverly o, she’s still better than some. Wipe your eyes girl….. It’s a game.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Precious August 21, 2013 at 9:08 am

    Bev get ready u re going soon.Melvin u re real my gul so u re the winner.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • mbalehle bandile August 23, 2013 at 4:15 am

    I am so inlove with u Beverly skadoo don’t cry cos the moola is yours or melvin nigeria rock

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Samuel August 25, 2013 at 1:04 pm

    melvin cart go

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija