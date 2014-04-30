BellaNaija

Young CEO Affiong Williams of Reel Fruit on Ndani TV | Watch!

Ndani TV‘s Young CEO videos are always inspiring. We always get to see energetic and skilled young Nigerian CEOs talking about building businesses from scratch.

On this episode, we meet CEO/Founder of Reel Fruit, Affiong Williams.

Reel Fruit is a 2-year old snack and beverage company that focuses on locally made and packaged products.

Affiong explains how she used her business education to turn a company that started in her home kitchen into a rising brand to watch.

27 Comments on Young CEO Affiong Williams of Reel Fruit on Ndani TV | Watch!
  • An avid Reader April 30, 2014 at 12:14 pm

    To the Book worms of BN.
    Please does anyone know a good bookshop in Port Harcourt or Abuja where I can purchase books like; Da vinci code, The color purple, The book thief and so much more. I recently discorvered my passion for books and I wouldn’t want this flame to burn out. Your suggestions will be greatly appreciated as you help a young erudite!

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • abbiba April 30, 2014 at 12:41 pm

      Hiya, try leventis superstores on Azikiwe road close to supabod (I haven’t been home in a while so I don’t know if its still good) but this store will definitely have some of the books you want. PAPERWORTH Books Ltd
      187 Woji Road
      GRA Phase 2
      Port Harcourt
      Rivers State
      Nigeria

      Love this! 2
    • Sharon April 30, 2014 at 1:00 pm

      Visit challenge book shop in port-harcourt I think it is located around waterline bus stop on aba road.

      Love this! 3
    • teejay October 11, 2014 at 10:46 pm

      check bookstores at ceddi plaza and silverbird, silverbird particularly has a nice collection of books…hope that helps…

      Love this! 1
  • @edDREAMZ April 30, 2014 at 12:18 pm

    Niceone….
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Hey April 30, 2014 at 12:22 pm

    Forbes shld watch out for this one future mill-billionaire. That said please where can I get the dried mangoes? What store? Seriously craving them hope they taste just as good or better sef

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Ginika April 30, 2014 at 2:56 pm

      Trust me, it tastes soo good. I love dried fruits and I can testify to the Reel Fruits — dried mango

      Love this! 7
    • Fatimah April 30, 2014 at 4:29 pm

      I got mine at BGMart, Ikeja. It was my first taste of dried fruits, didn’t like it. Tasted okay with cheese though 🙂

      Love this! 2
  • Thatgidigirl April 30, 2014 at 12:34 pm

    This is sooooo inspiring! I applaud upcoming entrepreneurs who are unfazed by the condition of things in Nigeria and see it as an opportunity to make money and create employment. Like she said, its one thing to have lots of ideas but you have to start from somewhere.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Esther April 30, 2014 at 1:00 pm

    Thank you for inspiring me. She is a very humble lady. I am inspired.

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Chimamanda’s Main Squeeze May 1, 2014 at 1:16 am

      Please how do you know she is humble?

      Love this! 5
    • grace May 1, 2014 at 2:37 pm

      hahaha @CMS you get bad belle o

      Love this! 4
    • ‘Tayo May 17, 2014 at 11:02 am

      I don’t know how @Esther knows she is humble, but I can attest to the fact that she is, because I was opportuned to sit and chat with her at the just concluded SHAPE Africa 2014 conference in Abuja. I deduced that she knows her stuff very well, doesn’t flaunt her success and she is very down-to-earth.

      Love this! 5
  • yostic April 30, 2014 at 1:01 pm

    One of the most impressive things I have seen on Bella Naija…..Confident, Knowledgeable, and sound woman with a solid business idea. First I thought why would I eat dried fruits? Until I remembered plantain chips!!!!!! As long as it’s not more than N300, it should sell. Your market may even be overseas. Well done, I am proud to be Nigerian because of women like you!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • yostic April 30, 2014 at 1:07 pm

    Where is my comment?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Muse April 30, 2014 at 1:22 pm

    Totally impressed! I am in this line of biz and I can tell you hands down this is a woman who knows what she’ s doing. These are the people to be celebrated not all these unnecessary overhyped packaged people on every economic forum, award and co. Well done Affiong!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Mademoiselle April 30, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Loved this. Intelligent, beautiful and eloquent young lady. This is very encouraging. Thank you BN for showcasing these NdaniTV videos, as well Isio’s write ups and the Edozen video from yesterday!!! We need more of this 🙂

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • fashionandstylepolice April 30, 2014 at 2:26 pm

    I am so inspired.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • pynk April 30, 2014 at 3:18 pm

    Great job Affiong. She gives me more motivation. Affiong can you make peppered mango please..

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • www.anemistyle.com April 30, 2014 at 10:47 pm

    This is very inspiring, best so far.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • miskimbis April 30, 2014 at 11:12 pm

    Nice snack for kids…… well done Afifi

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Chimamanda’s Main Squeeze May 1, 2014 at 1:16 am

    Affie! As a famzer, I am so proud of youuuu lol

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tosin May 1, 2014 at 6:50 pm

    Thanks to the people who commented so enthusiastically before me; you forced me to watch the video. I have to agree: she has poise, and there is a lot there. I’m astounded actually 🙂 and wish her team the best.
    Nowadays I happen to have the time and inclination to cut and eat my fruits myself, straight up; but I totally dig the idea of dried foods. It’s been long since I did a sun-dried tomato. Laa illah! Tomatoes can really be something.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Roseline May 2, 2014 at 1:38 pm

    wow…………….as a young entrepreneur am soo inspired, thank you

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • maria adeniran January 7, 2015 at 10:01 am

    This is so inspiring. It’s a very good innovation and I dig the packaging. Kudos to you. Keep it up. I won’t mind king your team though.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Uchechukwu August 8, 2015 at 4:47 pm

    Wow, you are inspiring especially when you talk to us at THE BRIDGE LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION on the topic: survival strategies for young people. I will say am inspired and with her talk, i have identify and maximise my potentials and talents.

    Love this! 1 Reply
