Young CEO Affiong Williams of Reel Fruit on Ndani TV | Watch!

Ndani TV‘s Young CEO videos are always inspiring. We always get to see energetic and skilled young Nigerian CEOs talking about building businesses from scratch.
On this episode, we meet CEO/Founder of Reel Fruit, Affiong Williams.
Reel Fruit is a 2-year old snack and beverage company that focuses on locally made and packaged products.
Affiong explains how she used her business education to turn a company that started in her home kitchen into a rising brand to watch.
Forbes shld watch out for this one future mill-billionaire. That said please where can I get the dried mangoes? What store? Seriously craving them hope they taste just as good or better sef
Trust me, it tastes soo good. I love dried fruits and I can testify to the Reel Fruits — dried mango
I got mine at BGMart, Ikeja. It was my first taste of dried fruits, didn’t like it. Tasted okay with cheese though 🙂
This is sooooo inspiring! I applaud upcoming entrepreneurs who are unfazed by the condition of things in Nigeria and see it as an opportunity to make money and create employment. Like she said, its one thing to have lots of ideas but you have to start from somewhere.
Thank you for inspiring me. She is a very humble lady. I am inspired.
Please how do you know she is humble?
hahaha @CMS you get bad belle o
I don’t know how @Esther knows she is humble, but I can attest to the fact that she is, because I was opportuned to sit and chat with her at the just concluded SHAPE Africa 2014 conference in Abuja. I deduced that she knows her stuff very well, doesn’t flaunt her success and she is very down-to-earth.
One of the most impressive things I have seen on Bella Naija…..Confident, Knowledgeable, and sound woman with a solid business idea. First I thought why would I eat dried fruits? Until I remembered plantain chips!!!!!! As long as it’s not more than N300, it should sell. Your market may even be overseas. Well done, I am proud to be Nigerian because of women like you!
Where is my comment?
Totally impressed! I am in this line of biz and I can tell you hands down this is a woman who knows what she’ s doing. These are the people to be celebrated not all these unnecessary overhyped packaged people on every economic forum, award and co. Well done Affiong!
Loved this. Intelligent, beautiful and eloquent young lady. This is very encouraging. Thank you BN for showcasing these NdaniTV videos, as well Isio’s write ups and the Edozen video from yesterday!!! We need more of this 🙂
I am so inspired.
Great job Affiong. She gives me more motivation. Affiong can you make peppered mango please..
This is very inspiring, best so far.
Nice snack for kids…… well done Afifi
Affie! As a famzer, I am so proud of youuuu lol
Thanks to the people who commented so enthusiastically before me; you forced me to watch the video. I have to agree: she has poise, and there is a lot there. I’m astounded actually 🙂 and wish her team the best.
Nowadays I happen to have the time and inclination to cut and eat my fruits myself, straight up; but I totally dig the idea of dried foods. It’s been long since I did a sun-dried tomato. Laa illah! Tomatoes can really be something.
wow…………….as a young entrepreneur am soo inspired, thank you
This is so inspiring. It’s a very good innovation and I dig the packaging. Kudos to you. Keep it up. I won’t mind king your team though.
Wow, you are inspiring especially when you talk to us at THE BRIDGE LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION on the topic: survival strategies for young people. I will say am inspired and with her talk, i have identify and maximise my potentials and talents.