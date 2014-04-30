Young CEO Affiong Williams of Reel Fruit on Ndani TV | Watch!

Ndani TV‘s Young CEO videos are always inspiring. We always get to see energetic and skilled young Nigerian CEOs talking about building businesses from scratch.

On this episode, we meet CEO/Founder of Reel Fruit, Affiong Williams.

Reel Fruit is a 2-year old snack and beverage company that focuses on locally made and packaged products.

Affiong explains how she used her business education to turn a company that started in her home kitchen into a rising brand to watch.