Nollywood Actress Stephanie Linus is now a Brand Ambassador for California Natural Foods’ Green Valley Oatmeal

Star actress, movie director, and producer Stephanie Linus has just clinched a new deal as the brand ambassador for Green Valley Oatmeal. The actress recently signed up with California Natural Foods to represent the brand’s interest in Africa.
Speaking on her recent deal, Stephanie said she is honoured to be filling this role and she is poised to promote this healthy and nutritious brand to the best of her ability.
Congrats to her!
lovely ankara!
Beautiful Stephanie Linus, well done lady
Nice one Stephnie Linus!
Naija i hail o,
you want nigeria to be a better place better consume local.
Congratulations to Stephanie Linus. One lady actor I so love.
my people, any update on MMM?
AAAHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!
foreign brand as usual, they made her wear ankara to please the African community… toh
congratulations Stephanie.
Nice one Steph
I came here for the name…Carlifonia ginni?
Na wa, in this issue of recession and buying Naija to grow the Naira, some people are still not hearing word. Na wa oh Stephanie, you fall our hand.
Then again, they probably did their research and found out that the middle class and upper class Nigerians are still turned on by anything foreign.
#200 million mumu.
