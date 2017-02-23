Nollywood Actress Stephanie Linus is now a Brand Ambassador for California Natural Foods’ Green Valley Oatmeal

BellaNaija

Star actress, movie director, and producer Stephanie Linus has just clinched a new deal as the brand ambassador for Green Valley Oatmeal. The actress recently signed up with California Natural Foods to represent the brand’s interest in Africa.

Speaking on her recent deal, Stephanie said she is honoured to be filling this role and she is poised to promote this healthy and nutritious brand to the best of her ability.

Congrats to her!

  • DESIRE February 23, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    lovely ankara!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Unicorn February 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Beautiful Stephanie Linus, well done lady

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Victor Adegoke February 23, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Nice one Stephnie Linus!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Lolarae February 23, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Naija i hail o,
    you want nigeria to be a better place better consume local.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • TM David-West February 23, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Congratulations to Stephanie Linus. One lady actor I so love.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • messylove February 23, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    my people, any update on MMM?

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • tunmi February 23, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    AAAHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • funmilola February 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    foreign brand as usual, they made her wear ankara to please the African community… toh
    congratulations Stephanie.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Fiction Addict February 23, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Nice one Steph

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • nunulicious February 24, 2017 at 3:45 am

    I came here for the name…Carlifonia ginni?
    Na wa, in this issue of recession and buying Naija to grow the Naira, some people are still not hearing word. Na wa oh Stephanie, you fall our hand.
    Then again, they probably did their research and found out that the middle class and upper class Nigerians are still turned on by anything foreign.
    #200 million mumu.
    .

    Love this! 30 Reply
