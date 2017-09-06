Russell Wilson campaigns for Equality alongside baby Future | WATCH

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in his latest campaign for Makers, a platform for trailblazing women, is tackling inequality in sports.

In the campaign video, he highlights NFL’s domestic violence problem, and his efforts to raise awareness through the “Pass the Peace” campaign, an initiative that supports women affected by domestic violence.

Together with his wife, Ciara, the football star stresses the importance of raising his baby Future to be a “good man” and why more men need to join the movement for women’s equality

Watch



In the process, he is also teaching Future that women deserve to be treated equally.

A post shared by MAKERS (@makerswomen) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:33am PDT