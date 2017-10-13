BellaNaija

Anticipate! AMAA Nominee Onyeka Nwelue to air New Series 'The Great Masturbator' on Linda Ikeji TV

AMAA nominee and award-winning writer, Onyeka Nwelue‘s widely talked about short film, ‘The Great Masturbator’, inspired by the painting of Salvador Dali is to be made into a series by the filmmaker himself, due to popular demand. It will be aired on Linda Ikeji TV.

The Great Masturbator features Tosan Dudun, Richard Emeruwa, Pearl Ogbulu and more. It is the story of Stan played by Tosan Dudun who was molested as a young boy by his aunt. He becomes obsessed with older women.

Nwelue’s debut feature film, The House of Nwapa, premiered at Harvard University, was nominated in the Best Documentary Award category of the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and was screened at 12 film festivals globally. It is based on the life of Flora Nwapa, Africa’s first female novelist. He is also directing the film adaptation of Flora Nwapa’s iconic novel, Efuru.

He has released the poster for his Igbo Language film, ‘Agwaetiti Obiuto’, shot entirely in Oguta.

 

