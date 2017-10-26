Comedian Ebiye is Engaged!

Comedian Ebiye just got engaged!

The comedian shared photos on his Instagram page from his proposal to Agnes Ejeme who was the lead model in the video for Adekunle Gold‘s hit song “Orente“.

Ebiye shared the photos below and captioned them:

Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes#MyOrente 💜

See photos: