Comedian Ebiye is Engaged!

Comedian Ebiye just got engaged!
The comedian shared photos on his Instagram page from his proposal to Agnes Ejeme who was the lead model in the video for Adekunle Gold‘s hit song “Orente“.
Ebiye shared the photos below and captioned them:
Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes#MyOrente 💜
See photos:
Bros smile na. What’s with the strong face? You are the one getting engaged. Or were you forced? Shu…
Pls just shut up if u don’t have anything to say abeg
Oh boy eh!!!…
This babe!..Wey fine die!
I watch’ed’ orente video just cos of her o.. she’s cute like a doll..
Ebiye,you get eye guy.
I wish you guys alllll the Good things a beautiful union brings mehn…
God bless you both..
Amazing! Congrats Ebiye!!!