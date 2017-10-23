Exclusive: Wura Manola of Get Wedding Ready hosts First #SummerBridalBrunch in the UK

The first Bridal Brunch in the UK organized by wedding blogger and Youtuber, Wura Manola held at the beautiful 5-star Sofitel St. James Hotel in Piccadilly, London.

The sold out brunch brought together thirty brides-to-be, six speakers (wedding industry experts), six exhibitors and four former brides. The line up of speakers included Seyi Ayinla, Founder of LoveweddingsNG, who spoke on top wedding trends, Imelda Ladebo of BeautyBoudoir, Gbemi Okunlola of Alonuko, Mary Adekoya of Papachichi Style, Barbara Bayayi of Afmena Events, Bola Oloruntuyi of Memories4UWeddings, Soji Anthony of Anthony’s Collection, Ope Davies, Zoie Peters, Oyinkansola Hassan of #TheHassans16 and Wedding Blogger/Youtuber, Wura Manola.

The aim of the event was to bring brides-to-be together in an intimate afternoon tea style setting to get inspiration, tips and advice from the best wedding vendors in the industry and former brides in order to take their wedding planning to the next level. This was also an opportunity for the vendors to attain new clients.

The three hour event consisted of two panel sessions, one with the wedding vendors named ‘How to plan a truly memorable wedding, best tips and advice’ and one with the former brides named ‘Wedding planning mistakes to avoid’. There were prizes to be won on the day, plenty of snacks, drinks and networking!

D’swizzle, Pure Lush Events, Cake Jems, GTrulyWeddings, HuntersCocktails, IB Krystals were exhibitors at the brunch.

Summer Bridal Brunch was sponsored by LoveWeddingsNg, AfricanSweetHeart Weddings, Memeories4UWeddings, Hunters Cocktail, CakeJems, Dreamy Flutters, Sofitel St James London and photography by AO Media.

