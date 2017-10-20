Today I Marry My First Love – Tumi and Mayowa’s Resort Wedding | Bomaone Photography

Mayowa is Tumi’s first love.
Tumi and Mayowa met when they were teenagers in high school. She (Tumi) went to Queen’s College, while Mayowa went to King’s College in Lagos. Flash forward fifteen year, they are now happily married.
The couple celebrated their wedding at a resort in the USA.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a blissful marriage filled with happiness!
Reception
Dance! Dane! Dance!
Credits
Photography: @bomaonephotography
Video @lanreeshofilms
Decor @sheilaburkidesigns
Lighting, Dance Floor, Special Effects: @lgentertainers
Cake: @sweettreetsbakery
Venue: @lakewayresort
Dj: @deejaypoppaey
Planner: @thebloomingdetails
awwww!!!!! this is beautiful…. really beautiful God bless you