Today I Marry My First Love – Tumi and Mayowa’s Resort Wedding | Bomaone Photography

20.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Mayowa is Tumi’s first love.

Tumi and Mayowa met when they were teenagers in high school. She (Tumi) went to Queen’s College, while Mayowa went to King’s College in Lagos. Flash forward fifteen year, they are now happily married.

The couple celebrated their wedding at a resort in the USA.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a blissful marriage filled with happiness!

 

Church wedding

Reception

Dance! Dane! Dance!

Credits
Photography: @bomaonephotography
Video @lanreeshofilms
Decor @sheilaburkidesigns
Lighting, Dance Floor, Special Effects: @lgentertainers
Cake: @sweettreetsbakery
Venue: @lakewayresort
Dj: @deejaypoppaey
Planner: @thebloomingdetails

1 Comments on Today I Marry My First Love – Tumi and Mayowa’s Resort Wedding | Bomaone Photography
  • MAYBORN October 20, 2017 at 11:22 am

    awwww!!!!! this is beautiful…. really beautiful God bless you

    Love this! 1 Reply
