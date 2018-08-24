Samini Appeals to Ghanaian Government for Licence to Grow Marijuana

Ghanaian singer Samini is making headlines and this has nothing to do with a brand new tune.

The Dancehall star, according to Nkonkosa has requested that the Ghanaian government grant him licence to grow his own marijuana in the country.

Samini was speaking on Okay FM’s Wednesday Lbeive.

Samini who has become very vocal about his protest against the criminalizing of marijuana in the country also asked that the government installs proper mechanisms for marijuana to be commercialized.

The singer insisted that as a farmer, growing the plant will help grow the economy.

“I am a farmer. I need licence to grow weed and export it to the industries that use wee for medicinal purposes and every other thing important apart from smoking. If I get the licence to grow weed, I’ll supply to the medical industry, the oil industry… the paper industry, you know different [different] industries which use marijuana as raw materials as base for what they produce,” he said.

Watch his speak below:

Photo Credit: @samini_dagaati