The Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his new queen Shilekunola Moronke Naomi made their first public outing together this past weekend.

The two who got married in October were at the Art X VIP Preview event at the Civic Center in Lagos, together with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos governorship candidate.

The Ooni, the distinguished guest of honor, declared the art fair open, he and his queen garbed in white.

See photos of them at the event: