Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle makes her mark at the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony

BellaNaija.com

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England.

The 38-year-old Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year.

One Young World identifies, promotes and connects the world’s most impactful young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is welcomed on stage during the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England. The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

