Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle makes her mark at the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on October 22, 2019 in London, England.
The 38-year-old Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year.
One Young World identifies, promotes and connects the world’s most impactful young leaders to create a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership.
