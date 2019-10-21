Connect with us

How Falz TheBahdGuy Made A Statement On The Red Carpet At The #Headies2019

BellaNaija Style

Published

10 hours ago

 on

For Falz TheBahdGuy, attending the Headies Awards this year was to steal the spotlight.  First, he made an entrance on the red carpet arriving on a horse and rocked an out-of-the-box ensemble at the event where he snagged three awards.

The This is Nigeria crooner wore a pinstriped V-neck suit paired with matching flared pants over of cheetah skin boots. He completed the look with a hat and a neck stacked with necklaces, plus his signature glasses.

Photo credit: @FalzTheBahdGuy

    October 21, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Awesome

    October 21, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Tacha

    October 21, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Tacha

