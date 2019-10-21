Style
How Falz TheBahdGuy Made A Statement On The Red Carpet At The #Headies2019
For Falz TheBahdGuy, attending the Headies Awards this year was to steal the spotlight. First, he made an entrance on the red carpet arriving on a horse and rocked an out-of-the-box ensemble at the event where he snagged three awards.
The This is Nigeria crooner wore a pinstriped V-neck suit paired with matching flared pants over of cheetah skin boots. He completed the look with a hat and a neck stacked with necklaces, plus his signature glasses.
Photo credit: @FalzTheBahdGuy
