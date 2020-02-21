Serena Williams is Appreciating & Proud of All Working Moms

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia make one adorable pair!

Few hours ago, the tennis star shared an adorable photo of her mommy time with Alexis on her Instagram. The candid shot shows Serena Williams holding her cute daughter in her arms as the little one slept.

Serena also used her caption to appreciate all working moms who are doing this daily. She wrote:

I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.

Photo Credit:@serenawilliams

