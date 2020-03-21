All the Can’t Miss Sweet Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the wedding this week.

Tracy & Kennedy’s White Wedding in Ghana is Giving Us All The Feels

The #KENCY2020 Traditional Wedding is a Rich Celebration of the Ghanaian Culture

Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese’s White Wedding will Leave you Lovestruck 💕

See all the Amazingness at the #RoadtoBae2020 Traditional Engagement

Let’s see the pre-wedding shoots…

 

It was Definitely Love at First Sight for Rasheeda & Quadri

We are Getting all Mushy with Madeena & Ibrahim’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Hadeeza & Hassan’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Sweetness You Need Today

Funi’s Bad & Boujee Dinner with the Girls turned out to be Arinze’s Proposal to her

Now to the beauty looks we couldn’t help but love this week…

 

Today’s Beauty Look by Joy Adenuga is for the Unconventional Bride

This Trad Bridal Beauty will Make You Want to Rock The Glittery Smokey Look

Brides-to-be, This Sleek Bridal Look is the Twist You Need on your Big Day

Tracy Was Every Girl’s Dream In These 5 Outfits For Her Wedding

Something inspiring to catch up on

7 Gorgeous Looks from the #AMWCA2020 That are Totally Wedding Worthy

Your #BellaNaijaBridesmaids will Look So Peng in this Collection by Bridesmaids Inc

This Bridal Collection by Fatumahasha has Something for the Brides & Wedding Guests

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 20 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

Honeymoon spots you definitely want to see…

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Mexico is all about the Chilled Life

Enjoy the Lush Feel of this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Kapalua

Trending wedding moments you don’t want to miss

You’d Definitely want to See this Emotional Sister Moment at the #Lovetheomc Trad

 

