Nothing Else Beats this Adorable Smile from Gideon Okeke's Cuties 😍

Nothing Else Beats this Adorable Smile from Gideon Okeke’s Cuties 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Gideon Okeke shared a cute photo of his wife, Chidera, and their son, Ezra, and the smiles are enough to light up your day.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Ezra, in July 2019 and he’s all grown up now!

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned the photo:

Nothing else matters.
Hustle, grind, passion, ambition.
Don’t matter.

They say its the little things.
Well those lil things are a BIG DEAL.
A time like this shows proof of the fact.
That There’s No Fun Alone.
I appreciate. I’m thankful.
I feel highly achieved.
In a world where Marriage is…..😜

Nothing has been so fulfilling and yet so underrated as finding someone to LOVE
with everything you’ve got. Nothing!

Check on it!

Photo Credit: gideonokeke.ng

