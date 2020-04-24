BN Weddings Video: Rachael & Abiodun’s Traditional Engagement

Rachael and Abiodun‘s traditionally tied the knot and their day was filled with so many beautiful moments. The couple looked radiant and full of joy for each part of the ceremony. From the groom dancing in with his friends to the bride dancing in with her #AsoEbiBella squad, then the actual Igbeyawo, it was a delight to see how their special day played out. We won’t forget the emotional time of prayer between the bride and her mum.

Honestly, you know there’s no owanbe without a major turn up. The couple and their friends totally came ready to have fun on the dance floor. The highlights of their day were beautifully captured by Christiana Andrews.

See the full video below:

Credits

Videography: @thecabrand