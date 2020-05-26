It’s 1 Year of Love, Friendship & Happiness for Chidinma & Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles and Leicester City player Wilfred Ndidi and his wife Chidinma are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The new parents who just welcomed a baby girl a week ago got married in May 2019. The couple took to social media to celebrate each other.

“Cheers to our 1 year wedding anniversary,” Wilfred wrote on Instagram.

“Happy wedding anniversary best friend,” his wife Chidinma captioned her post on Instagram.

