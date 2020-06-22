Connect with us

Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Okwuchi reveals the Surprising Origin of her Singing Voice

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Bella Disu, Nyma Tang And More

Venus Williams shares the Secret Behind her "Everyday Glam" Look

How to Rock the Perfect Press-on Nails like Jackie Aina

Naomi Campbell's 10-Minute Skincare Routine will have you Ready to take on the World

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Chizi Duru, Tolani Ayo-Vaughan, Sarah Langa And More

How to Effortlessly Slay with the Right Pose in Every Photo, Thanks to Dodos Uvieghara

Get Ready with Ronke Raji on this New Vlog

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Dodos Uvieghara, Lungile Thabethe And More

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 hours ago

 on

After the tragic Sosoliso plane crash that took the lives of her friends and classmates, Kechi Okwuchi lay in her hospital bed and made a commitment – “(I decided that) I would spend my life living as fully as possible. That was the best way for me to keep the memories of those that passed away alive.
Almost 15 years later, Kechi is doing just that with her music and inspirational words.

The “America’s Got Talent” alum is featured on “Shake My Beauty” and it’s truly beautiful to watch.
In the eight-minute video feature, Kechi shares her story from growing up in Lagos to early perceptions of her beauty and her life now.

One blessing that came out of the life-changing tragedy was that Kechi’s singing voice changed after the crash. Thanks to that talent, Kechi made it onto AGT and the rest is history.

While BN is taking a break this week, we want you to enjoy these moments of inspiration and positivity.

Thank you Kechi. You’re always a star!

