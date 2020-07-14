Movies & TV
Unforgettable Moments, Badly Behaved Housemates – A Recap of Last Night’s #BBNaija Reunion Show
We had Tacha, Tuoyo, Diane, Ike, Frodd, Venita, and, definitely not the least, Omashola. Monday was even juicier, with the housemates talking about the badly behaved housemates, the naughtiest moments in the house and lots more.
The housemates didn’t even play nice.
Reliving feelings from Biggie’s house
Tacha talked about her happiest moments in the house, nominations, especially when Don Jazzy and Dr Sid paid a visit.
Not getting nominated made Tacha very happy. That's understandable.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 13, 2020
Tacha's happiest day? When Don Jazzy and Dr Sid came into the house.
Lmao Tacha would have liked to scream "No Leave, No Transfer" more often. 😂😂😂
Lmao Tacha says after cooking and smiling and gisting with the housemates, they still nominated her. 😭😭😭
Ike says he wishes he were more loyal in the house.
Winning at tasks on Thursdays: Ike's favorite thing in the house.
You thought Frodd was the only emotional housemate in the house? Lol! Sorry to burst your bubble. He wasn’t the only housemate that cried a lot, like a lot in the house.
So many tears in that house. People were emotional!
The housemates got really vulnerable.
See Frodd being happy that so many other people cried 🌚
Tacha's talking about crying in the Diary Room about her mom. And crying about Sir Dee leaving the house too.
"Even thugs gat feelings." – 2Pac, through Omashola.
The coins
Venita talking about giving people her coins, and Omashola wasting it.
Omashola gave Venita's coins to Cindy 🌚. Why?
Lmao this story is long, but bottomline is Omashola thought Venita was a spy? "007 Spy," in his words.
Okay, so Venita pledging allegiance to Cruisetopia vexed him even more.
But coins sha >>>>>
#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 13, 2020
Omashola is apologizing for wasting coins sha. But half apology. Because he was hurt.
Venita says she wishes she had expressed her anger properly so some people wouldn't have tried her.
The naughtiest of them all
Who was the most badly behaved? Tuoyo, Mercy or Tacha?
Bad behavior and were seeing Tuoyo shirtless, Mercy and Ike making out, Nelson in drag.
Who could Tuoyo not keep his shirt on???
Tuoyo says he's a hot man, and the place was always hot, so hot + hot 🤷🏿🤷🏿🤷🏿
Lmao Venita was SHOOK when she saw sweating Tuoyo in just boxers.
We remember when Tacha made viewers grow wild with that dress she wore for her ‘twinnies’ birthday – Unforgettable.
Tacha walking into the kitchen in that dress >>>
Diane, Diane, Diane… Who doesn’t like good things?
They asked Diane if she thinks Tuoyo is still sexy and she's shifting eyes 🌚
Diane says she likes bad things! She enjoyed watching Tuoyo.
Diane says they just don't vibe. She's not beefing Tuoyo.
Lmaooooo. Tuoyo said Diane was jumping like monkey from man to man? 😂😂😂
Oh so Tuoyo didn't like that Diane was with Elozonam 🌚
Tuoyo's naughtiest moment is redacted. 🌚💀
