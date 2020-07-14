Connect with us

Unforgettable Moments, Badly Behaved Housemates – A Recap of Last Night’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We had Tacha, Tuoyo, Diane, Ike, Frodd, Venita, and, definitely not the least, Omashola. Monday was even juicier, with the housemates talking about the badly behaved housemates, the naughtiest moments in the house and lots more.

The housemates didn’t even play nice.

Reliving feelings from Biggie’s house

Tacha talked about her happiest moments in the house, nominations, especially when Don Jazzy and Dr Sid paid a visit.

You thought Frodd was the only emotional housemate in the house? Lol! Sorry to burst your bubble. He wasn’t the only housemate that cried a lot, like a lot in the house.

The coins

The naughtiest of them all

Who was the most badly behaved? Tuoyo, Mercy or Tacha?

We remember when Tacha made viewers grow wild with that dress she wore for her ‘twinnies’ birthday – Unforgettable.

Diane, Diane, Diane… Who doesn’t like good things?

