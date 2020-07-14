Unforgettable Moments, Badly Behaved Housemates – A Recap of Last Night’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

We had Tacha, Tuoyo, Diane, Ike, Frodd, Venita, and, definitely not the least, Omashola. Monday was even juicier, with the housemates talking about the badly behaved housemates, the naughtiest moments in the house and lots more.

The housemates didn’t even play nice.

Reliving feelings from Biggie’s house

Tacha talked about her happiest moments in the house, nominations, especially when Don Jazzy and Dr Sid paid a visit.

Lmao Tacha says after cooking and smiling and gisting with the housemates, they still nominated her.

You thought Frodd was the only emotional housemate in the house? Lol! Sorry to burst your bubble. He wasn’t the only housemate that cried a lot, like a lot in the house.

Tacha's talking about crying in the Diary Room about her mom. And crying about Sir Dee leaving the house too.

The coins

Lmao this story is long, but bottomline is Omashola thought Venita was a spy? "007 Spy," in his words.

Venita says she wishes she had expressed her anger properly so some people wouldn't have tried her.

The naughtiest of them all

Who was the most badly behaved? Tuoyo, Mercy or Tacha?

We remember when Tacha made viewers grow wild with that dress she wore for her ‘twinnies’ birthday – Unforgettable.

Diane, Diane, Diane… Who doesn’t like good things?