Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has only the Best Wishes for Ebuka on his Birthday

It’s Ebuka‘s birthday today, Tuesday, and no one’s more glad than his wife Cynthia Obi-Uchendu.

Cynthia shared a slide of photos of the two of them from the start of the relationship until now.

Bonus for us: we get to see Ebuka as he looked years ago, before way before the glow up.

She had the best wishes for him, writing:

Happy birthday to my absolute best friend. Words are never enough to express my love for you. You’re an awesome father and great husband, the girls and I could never have asked for a better person to be in our lives.

I’m forever thankful to God for sending you to me. I bless the day I met you. Thank you for being a constant light in my life. My motivator and support system. You are my always and my forever.

Your career keeps soaring to greater heights. Your intelligence and wit shines through in everything that you do. My ever so versatile host. From politics to sports, game shows, interviews, music shows, legal shows and of course the reality show.

There isn’t anything you haven’t done or can’t do (well except read the news which you’ll kill if you wanted to do it). You do it all

With so much grace.

You are one person that knows a lot about everything. You speak effortlessly on any topic. They honestly don’t make them like you anymore .

You inspire me and everyone around you. You’re a man of your word, a man of dignity and a true friend. I hope this year brings you nothing but continuous happiness. May everything you touch turn to Gold. May God grant you all your heart desires. Thank you for everything. I love you dearly bubu. ❤️

Photo Credit: justcynthia_o