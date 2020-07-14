Connect with us

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has only the Best Wishes for Ebuka on his Birthday

It's Wole Soyinka's 86th Birthday today - Take A Look at Him through the Years

Here’s a First Look at Nina's Baby Denzel Kelechukwu

It's Sunday, so Enjoy these Beautiful Photos of Nigerians Doing Ballet

We ❤️ Linda Ejiofor's Glowing Look in This Maternity Shoot

We Can't Wait to Meet Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's Baby

10 Super Cute Snaps of Paul Okoye's Twins Nadia & Nathan to Make You Smile Today

Usain Bolt is Introducing Us to Baby Olympia Lightning Bolt 😍

4 Sweet Birthday Snaps of Eniko & Kevin Hart You'll Love to See

Serena Williams & Alexis Twinning Is Totally Mother-Daughter Goals!

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has only the Best Wishes for Ebuka on his Birthday

4 hours ago

It’s Ebuka‘s birthday today, Tuesday, and no one’s more glad than his wife Cynthia Obi-Uchendu.

Cynthia shared a slide of photos of the two of them from the start of the relationship until now.

Bonus for us: we get to see Ebuka as he looked years ago, before way before the glow up.

She had the best wishes for him, writing:

Happy birthday to my absolute best friend. Words are never enough to express my love for you. You’re an awesome father and great husband, the girls and I could never have asked for a better person to be in our lives.
I’m forever thankful to God for sending you to me. I bless the day I met you. Thank you for being a constant light in my life. My motivator and support system. You are my always and my forever.
Your career keeps soaring to greater heights. Your intelligence and wit shines through in everything that you do. My ever so versatile host. From politics to sports, game shows, interviews, music shows, legal shows and of course the reality show.
There isn’t anything you haven’t done or can’t do (well except read the news which you’ll kill if you wanted to do it). You do it all
With so much grace.
You are one person that knows a lot about everything. You speak effortlessly on any topic. They honestly don’t make them like you anymore .
You inspire me and everyone around you. You’re a man of your word, a man of dignity and a true friend. I hope this year brings you nothing but continuous happiness. May everything you touch turn to Gold. May God grant you all your heart desires. Thank you for everything. I love you dearly bubu. ❤️

Photo Credit: justcynthia_o

