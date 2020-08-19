Movies & TV
This Is What Happened When Yvonne Orji met Molly from “Insecure” for the First Time 😂
Get ready to laugh your heart out as Yvonne Orji and her “Insecure” character Molly meet for the first time.
There is so much shade between the Nigerian-born Hollywood actress and her fictitious character.
The exceptional comedian recently got an Emmy recognition for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Molly in the hit TV show “Insecure.”
See the video below:
What happens when Molly and Yvonne meet for the first time? It’s a lot of shade throwin and bottle poppin! (As it should be). @insecurehbo • 🎬From the brainchild of @jayrellis 🎥: @blowholeproductions @pjs_paradise Book: @luvvie Art: @melissafalconer Hair: @reign.mari.hair Makeup: @missdrini • Yvonne’s wardrobe: Pants: @tribeofdumo Arms: @massy.arias x Nigerian • Molly’s Wardrobe: Hat: @graceeleyae Jacket: @boohoo x @zendaya Boots: @brothervellies Special thanks to: @shionat
Photo Credit: Yvonne Orji