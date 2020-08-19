This Is What Happened When Yvonne Orji met Molly from “Insecure” for the First Time 😂

Get ready to laugh your heart out as Yvonne Orji and her “Insecure” character Molly meet for the first time.

There is so much shade between the Nigerian-born Hollywood actress and her fictitious character.

The exceptional comedian recently got an Emmy recognition for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Molly in the hit TV show “Insecure.”

See the video below:

Photo Credit: Yvonne Orji