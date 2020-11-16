Connect with us

Events

MOLFIX Nigeria unveils Funke Akindele-Bello as its First-Ever Brand Ambassador 🎉

Events Promotions

CSR-in-Action honours Patrons of Social Justice at CAHR Awards

Events Music

Cuppy, Simi, Rema are Winners at 2020 AFRIMMA Awards | #AFRIMMA2020

Events Promotions

Drum Rolls! Here are the Winners from the DStv Premium Golf Day 🎊

Events Promotions

Toyosi Etim-Effiong held a Press Conference for her Debut Book "Now You Know Me Better" & we have photos

Events

2face Idibia, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda set to Storm Abuja for Exodus 3.0 | November 15th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Teniola Olatoni's #TheNewNormal Movie set to premiere Worldwide | November 15th

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

The “Young and Affluent” Looks from the Premiere of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

Events

Afropolis to Celebrate Chinua Achebe's 90th Birthday with a 2-Day Event featuring Music, Film & Panel Sessions | November 15th & 16th

Events

MOLFIX Nigeria unveils Funke Akindele-Bello as its First-Ever Brand Ambassador 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Hayat Kimya, the producers of the leading diaper brand in Nigeria,  MOLFIX is proud to introduce Funke Akindele-Bello as its first-ever brand ambassador. This announcement was made at a press conference held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Radisson Blu, Ikeja GRA.

Funke Akindele- Bello is a mum, an actress & producer known for playing the iconic role of ‘Jenifa’, a series that won the hearts of Nigerians worldwide. With a dynamic and successful career spanning over twenty years, Funke fully embodies the heart and values of the brand.

Speaking to Funke on what informed her decision to join the Molfix family, she said, “Motherhood is a joyous experience, but it also comes with some levels of anxiety, as we all want the best for our children. Being a mother, my children’s comfort is of utmost importance. For my babies, I wanted a diaper I was sure would be good for their delicate skin, and also protect them from the nightmare that is nappy rash, and I found MOLFIX to be the best in the market, giving me great peace of mind, knowing I had one less thing to worry about! Because we all know we mothers can worry!  So it is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first-ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX in Nigeria.” 

The Managing director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Doruk Emiroglu while flagging off the ceremony at the official unveil of Funke Akindele-Bello as a MOLFIX brand ambassador said, “MOLFIX is our flagship brand and has made us proud over the years hence, we have decided to continuously ensure that our Nigerian consumers are better engaged and catered for. We believe that bringing our new Brand ambassador on board will help us deliver better value to the consumers as Funke Akindele-Bello is a real mum and will strongly represent the interest of the Number one Mums of Nigeria”.

 The Head of Marketing, Hayat Kimya, Roseline Abaraonye, speaking to the press at the official unveil of Funke Akindele-Bello as a MOLFIX brand ambassador said, “Hayat Kimya is committed to doing more for mothers in Nigeria and we are proud to have Funke join the MOLFIX family. Funke is an amazing mother, a successful actress, producer, and entrepreneur who fully understands what it means to wear so many hats like most Nigerian mothers who are active multitaskers. It is important we give our mother’s one less thing to worry about concerning their children. We want them to feel confident and experience 100 percent peace of mind which our MOLFIX diapers, Pull- up Pants & wet wipes guarantee. The MOLFIX diaper is skin-friendly; it’s Ultra-breathable; It ensures High Absorption, and it has anti-leakage elastic barriers.”

MOLFIX will not rest on its laurels, we will continue to strive to provide happiness for both mother and child by designing innovative solutions that ensure the comfort of mother and child. In the five years since its introduction to the Nigerian market, MOLFIX has won multiple awards and added several new and improved variations to the MOLFIX collection catering to the needs of ‘the Number 1 mums of Nigeria’.

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Diabetes

Omolola Olorunnisola: Helping Your Teen Deal with Financial Peer Pressure

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

Money Matters With Nimi: Are Your Life and Properties Insured?

Uzezi Agboge: Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Zikora” is a Must Read
Advertisement
css.php