MOLFIX Nigeria unveils Funke Akindele-Bello as its First-Ever Brand Ambassador 🎉

Hayat Kimya, the producers of the leading diaper brand in Nigeria, MOLFIX is proud to introduce Funke Akindele-Bello as its first-ever brand ambassador. This announcement was made at a press conference held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Radisson Blu, Ikeja GRA.

Funke Akindele- Bello is a mum, an actress & producer known for playing the iconic role of ‘Jenifa’, a series that won the hearts of Nigerians worldwide. With a dynamic and successful career spanning over twenty years, Funke fully embodies the heart and values of the brand.

Speaking to Funke on what informed her decision to join the Molfix family, she said, “Motherhood is a joyous experience, but it also comes with some levels of anxiety, as we all want the best for our children. Being a mother, my children’s comfort is of utmost importance. For my babies, I wanted a diaper I was sure would be good for their delicate skin, and also protect them from the nightmare that is nappy rash, and I found MOLFIX to be the best in the market, giving me great peace of mind, knowing I had one less thing to worry about! Because we all know we mothers can worry! So it is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first-ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX in Nigeria.”

The Managing director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Doruk Emiroglu while flagging off the ceremony at the official unveil of Funke Akindele-Bello as a MOLFIX brand ambassador said, “MOLFIX is our flagship brand and has made us proud over the years hence, we have decided to continuously ensure that our Nigerian consumers are better engaged and catered for. We believe that bringing our new Brand ambassador on board will help us deliver better value to the consumers as Funke Akindele-Bello is a real mum and will strongly represent the interest of the Number one Mums of Nigeria”.

The Head of Marketing, Hayat Kimya, Roseline Abaraonye, speaking to the press at the official unveil of Funke Akindele-Bello as a MOLFIX brand ambassador said, “Hayat Kimya is committed to doing more for mothers in Nigeria and we are proud to have Funke join the MOLFIX family. Funke is an amazing mother, a successful actress, producer, and entrepreneur who fully understands what it means to wear so many hats like most Nigerian mothers who are active multitaskers. It is important we give our mother’s one less thing to worry about concerning their children. We want them to feel confident and experience 100 percent peace of mind which our MOLFIX diapers, Pull- up Pants & wet wipes guarantee. The MOLFIX diaper is skin-friendly; it’s Ultra-breathable; It ensures High Absorption, and it has anti-leakage elastic barriers.”

MOLFIX will not rest on its laurels, we will continue to strive to provide happiness for both mother and child by designing innovative solutions that ensure the comfort of mother and child. In the five years since its introduction to the Nigerian market, MOLFIX has won multiple awards and added several new and improved variations to the MOLFIX collection catering to the needs of ‘the Number 1 mums of Nigeria’.

