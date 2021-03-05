Events
African Royalty! Here’s How Your Faves Showed Up for the Premiere of “Coming 2 America”
The highly anticipated feature film, “Coming 2 America“, a sequel to Hollywood classic “Coming To America” starring Eddie Murphy as well as Nigerian actor, singer, and model, Rotimi, has officially been released globally on Amazon Prime Video and is open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas as well, from west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment.
The film premiered on Friday, 5th of March and our favourite celebrities showed up and showed out!
Themed ‘African Royalty’, the premiere red carpet was graced with outstanding styles and mind-blowing fashion pieces that brought the theme to life, all thanks to our creative designers and stylists.
Your faves came through! They went all out as the African royals that they are and you should definitely take a look at every outfit they rocked.
Beverly Naya
Wofai
Akin Faminu
Prince Nelson Enwerem
Juliet Ibrahim
Linda Osifo
Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun
Mercy Eke
IK Osakioduwa
Chizoba Onochie & Adebayo Olubobkun
Lola OJ
Seyi Shay
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
Ike Onyema
Elozonam
Nengi
Chigul
Frodd
Chioma Ikokwu
Yvonne Jegede
Idia Aisien
Swanky JKA
Omoregie Precious
Anna Banner
Kie Kie
Chinonso Arubayi
Bridget Chigbufue
Kim Oprah
Toyin Abraham
Khafi and her Mama
Emmanuel Ikubese
Derenle Edun
Ozo
Daala Oruwari
Steve Chuks
Precious Okoye
Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline