African Royalty! Here's How Your Faves Showed Up for the Premiere of "Coming 2 America"

Zulumoke Oyibo shared useful Insights around Women Inclusion at the 2nd Edition of the Inkblot Women in Film

Here is Your Chance to be a Part of the YfPonline Mentoring Event | March 13th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

9Mobile honors Dr. Ayodeji Falana & Health Workers to mark One year since the COVID-19 Index Case

Film One Entertainment is bringing us 'Coming 2 America' & We're here for it | March 5th

You've got to see the Speaker Line-up for the 6th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit | March 8th & 9th

You've got to love 'Flavours Of Lagos' brought to you by the EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

A Burna Boy Performance will be happening at the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated feature film, “Coming 2 America“, a sequel to Hollywood classic “Coming To America” starring Eddie Murphy as well as Nigerian actor, singer, and model, Rotimi, has officially been released globally on Amazon Prime Video and is open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas as well, from west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment.

The film premiered on Friday, 5th of March and our favourite celebrities showed up and showed out!

Themed ‘African Royalty’, the premiere red carpet was graced with outstanding styles and mind-blowing fashion pieces that brought the theme to life, all thanks to our creative designers and stylists.

Your faves came through! They went all out as the African royals that they are and you should definitely take a look at every outfit they rocked.

Beverly Naya

Wofai

Akin Faminu

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Juliet Ibrahim


Linda Osifo

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Mercy Eke

IK Osakioduwa

Chizoba Onochie & Adebayo Olubobkun

Lola OJ

Seyi Shay

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Ike Onyema

Elozonam

Nengi

Chigul

Frodd

Chioma Ikokwu

Yvonne Jegede

Idia Aisien

Swanky JKA

Omoregie Precious

Anna Banner

Kie Kie

Chinonso Arubayi

Bridget Chigbufue

Kim Oprah

Toyin Abraham

Khafi and her Mama

Emmanuel Ikubese

Derenle Edun

Ozo

Daala Oruwari

Steve Chuks

Precious Okoye

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline

