African Royalty! Here’s How Your Faves Showed Up for the Premiere of “Coming 2 America”

The highly anticipated feature film, “Coming 2 America“, a sequel to Hollywood classic “Coming To America” starring Eddie Murphy as well as Nigerian actor, singer, and model, Rotimi, has officially been released globally on Amazon Prime Video and is open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas as well, from west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment.

The film premiered on Friday, 5th of March and our favourite celebrities showed up and showed out!

Themed ‘African Royalty’, the premiere red carpet was graced with outstanding styles and mind-blowing fashion pieces that brought the theme to life, all thanks to our creative designers and stylists.

Your faves came through! They went all out as the African royals that they are and you should definitely take a look at every outfit they rocked.

Beverly Naya

Wofai

Akin Faminu

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Juliet Ibrahim



Linda Osifo

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Mercy Eke

IK Osakioduwa

Chizoba Onochie & Adebayo Olubobkun

Lola OJ

Seyi Shay

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Ike Onyema

Elozonam

Nengi

Chigul

Frodd

Chioma Ikokwu

Yvonne Jegede

Idia Aisien

Swanky JKA

Omoregie Precious

Anna Banner

Kie Kie

Chinonso Arubayi

Bridget Chigbufue

Kim Oprah

Toyin Abraham

Khafi and her Mama

Emmanuel Ikubese

Derenle Edun

Ozo

Daala Oruwari

Steve Chuks

Precious Okoye

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline