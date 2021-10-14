Connect with us

Beauty Promotions

Improve your Skincare Routine with Aminah Sagoe's New & Luxurious Skincare Products for Emmaus Beauty

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Boity, Maria Chike & More

Beauty

BEDAZZLĘD BY BELLA Just Unveiled A New Range of Makeup Products We’re In Love With!

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Shalom Blac, Veeiye, Ink Balogun & More

Beauty Events

Tisvy emerges as Winner of the first-ever Kanekalon's 'Activ8 Naija' Challenge | See Photos

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Peace Hyde, Patricia Bright, Idia Aisien & More

Beauty Events

MBGN 2021: Meet 'Miss Lush Hair' Oluwadamilola Bolarinde + All the Show-stopping Hair Looks You missed

Beauty

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo Just Shared Her 50-Shades-of-Brown Makeup Routine

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Ohemaa Bonsu, Nengi Hampson, Olomide Didi & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Serwaa Amihere, Toke Makinwa, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim & More

Beauty

Improve your Skincare Routine with Aminah Sagoe’s New & Luxurious Skincare Products for Emmaus Beauty

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Emmaus Beauty is a unique and luxurious skincare line that uses the very best of nature and technology to enhance the appearance and texture of the skin. The black-owned beauty entrepreneur- Aminah Sagoe is set to unveil a range of skincare products for the face with high concentrations of natural and active ingredients that produce effective and lasting results.

Following the successful launch of the body range in 2015, Aminah is thrilled to return to the beauty space with 6 brand new products specifically targeting facial needs. The new products include;

1. AHA + Exfoliating Cleanser
2. Resurfacing gel
3. Vitamin C B E + Ferulic Antioxidant Serum
4. Alpha Arbutin Serum
5. Protective Nourishing Moisturizer
6. Alpha Arbutin Cream

The entire range has been formulated to suit all skin types and is available for purchase at Amazon, @YoutopiaBeauty, @SkinCultng, @MedPlus (The Palms VI, Admiralty Way, Lekki, & Atlantic Mall Chevron) and their Website.

Emmaus Beauty was born from founder Aminah Sagoe’s mission to create skincare products with natural active ingredients that actually work, and that you can truly trust on your skin. It all began when she started sifting through countless products on the market in search of formulas that would help her own skin issues. Her search fell short, and led to a discovery that many ingredients commonly used in skincare are either ineffective or straight-up harmful. After learning how ingredients work with different skin types and how to safely incorporate them into effective formulas, she created her own line of wholesome products that produce lasting results.

Speaking to Aminah, she emphasized

“We utilize natural active ingredients in our products that deliver superior results, and are completely safe on your skin. I employ the use of premium natural ingredients, scientifically proven to improve problem areas while incorporating the cutting edge technology of Plant Stem Cells into Emmaus products. This range of products is suitable for anyone on a journey to clear, smooth, and glowing skin.”

For more info on the brand, visit HERE

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

This Gist About Making Tech a Substitute for Internet Fraud

BN Hot Topic: The Conversation about Getting Consent From your Babies Before Changing Their Nappies 

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peace Akinyode: How “King of Boys (2)” Broke Certain Nollywood Sterotypes With its Female Characters

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property
css.php