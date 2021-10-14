Improve your Skincare Routine with Aminah Sagoe’s New & Luxurious Skincare Products for Emmaus Beauty

Emmaus Beauty is a unique and luxurious skincare line that uses the very best of nature and technology to enhance the appearance and texture of the skin. The black-owned beauty entrepreneur- Aminah Sagoe is set to unveil a range of skincare products for the face with high concentrations of natural and active ingredients that produce effective and lasting results.



Following the successful launch of the body range in 2015, Aminah is thrilled to return to the beauty space with 6 brand new products specifically targeting facial needs. The new products include;

1. AHA + Exfoliating Cleanser

2. Resurfacing gel

3. Vitamin C B E + Ferulic Antioxidant Serum

4. Alpha Arbutin Serum

5. Protective Nourishing Moisturizer

6. Alpha Arbutin Cream

The entire range has been formulated to suit all skin types and is available for purchase at Amazon, @YoutopiaBeauty, @SkinCultng, @MedPlus (The Palms VI, Admiralty Way, Lekki, & Atlantic Mall Chevron) and their Website.

Emmaus Beauty was born from founder Aminah Sagoe’s mission to create skincare products with natural active ingredients that actually work, and that you can truly trust on your skin. It all began when she started sifting through countless products on the market in search of formulas that would help her own skin issues. Her search fell short, and led to a discovery that many ingredients commonly used in skincare are either ineffective or straight-up harmful. After learning how ingredients work with different skin types and how to safely incorporate them into effective formulas, she created her own line of wholesome products that produce lasting results.

Speaking to Aminah, she emphasized

“We utilize natural active ingredients in our products that deliver superior results, and are completely safe on your skin. I employ the use of premium natural ingredients, scientifically proven to improve problem areas while incorporating the cutting edge technology of Plant Stem Cells into Emmaus products. This range of products is suitable for anyone on a journey to clear, smooth, and glowing skin.”

For more info on the brand, visit HERE

Sponsored Content