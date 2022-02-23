Connect with us

Monalisa Chinda Coker, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru entertained the audience in PH with a great stage performance of "Philomena" 

Nomzamo Mbatha is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of GQ South Africa's March/April 2022 Issue

Check out some of the highlights from Jim Iyke's interview on "#WithChude"

Watch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Reality Series 'Young, Famous & African'

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke & Adedimeji Lateef to star in new comedy film "Passport"

Annie Macaulay Idibia is the Stunning Cover Star for Glamour SA's Entertainment Issue

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Monalisa Chinda Coker, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru entertained the audience in PH with a great stage performance of “Philomena” 

It was a weekend full of joy in Port Harcourt last week, as Nollywood heavyweights including Monalisa Chinda Coker, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Kester Oshioraeme, and Tammy Abusi took to the stage to perform a play titled, “Philomena; Interview with a Prostitute“, written and directed by veteran of theatre, film, and TV, Bimbo Manuel.

In an event set with a beautiful ambience, from the red carpet to the stage, Port Harcourt city witnessed a stage play in all its glory, characterized by overwhelming performance, expertise, comedy, glitz and glamour, from the 11th of February to the 14th of February. Nigerian actress and film producer, Monalisa Chinda Coker, and her team launched this play in Port Harcourt city, produced by Bikiya Graham-Douglas and brought by KIKE Productions.

The stage play, which began on Friday 11th February at the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had a massive turnout, with red carpet sessions filled with very important guests, celebrities alike, and various media houses.

Speaking about the event and the stage performance, the executive producer, Monalisa Chinda Coker, said, “I’m happy this turned out so well. We rehearsed so well for this. Given the kind of support we’ve gotten, it encourages us to go back to our drawing table, to begin to churn out dramas such as this that would elevate society.”

With so much excitement, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, producer of the play, added, “Port Harcourt came out. They supported us and we are encouraged now more than ever that there is a need to continue to do productions like this in the garden city. ”

The play told an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three major characters—a failed journalist, an expired prostitute, and a frustrated teacher—that the nature of Nigerian social, economic, and cultural factors had stagnated their lives.

See more photos from the event below:

