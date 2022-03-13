BN Beauty: Check out Omabelle’s Soft Glam Makeup Hack for Acne Prone Skin

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

Wearing makeup can get tricky and intense when you want to create full coverage or in this case, a simple glam with sore and problematic skin types.

You can easily get discouraged as these skin types fluctuate and break out by the season.

Trust us, we know that sensitive and acne-prone skin types can be tricky, but luckily for you, beauty blogger Omabelle recently released a video hack on achieving a botch free makeup look regardless of problematic skin on her YouTube.

According to Omabelle, on her YouTube:

So today, I thought to share some special tricks and tips I use anytime my skin is acting up. These tips are very simple easy and perfect for beginners who are still struggling to apply their makeup. If you watch my videos, you would know I struggle with acne and it has its high times and low times. So I thought to share few things I do on such occasions. Hope you enjoy! xoxo.

Click to watch the full video below.

