5 Date-Night Hair Ideas to Capture all the Attention!

Like us, you probably have a few go-to hairstyles that you love and are comfortable with for day-to-day activities. But, an exciting date night is a perfect opportunity to get out of your hair rut and debut a fresh, head-turning look.

From romantic curls to sleek blowouts, tussled waves, braids, and tapered haircuts. Here’s some inspiration for styling your tresses for your next romantic outing, courtesy of some of our favourite BellaStylistas.

Tapered Cut

A tapered cut is when the hair is longer on the top and then gradually shorter on the sides and back. They can be ultra-defined or sport a little carefree frizz. Regardless of your personal preference, this style is sleek, edgy, and instantly gives you a facelift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

Soft Waves

You can’t talk about romantic hairstyles without mentioning the classic: loose waves that scream sultriness. Date night is perfect for soft, touchable waves and curls that are glamorous yet relaxed. They’re also effortless and look good on all hair types and face shapes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Dede (@michelledede)

Long Curly Hair

Long curly hair is a go-to celebrity hairstyle for good reasons. It frames the face and adds a bit of oomph to a look, especially if it’s two-toned. It can also be styled in a variety of ways. If you don’t have a long mane or can’t be bothered with maintenance, there is always a wig/weave that can help you achieve this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

Fulani Braids

Fulani braids were a huge hit last year, and it’s trending once again. You can either go long or short, thick or thin, and braids give you the option of colour. You can elevate the braids with beads. You can either go monochrome or multi-coloured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

Coloured Buzz Cut

Colour and a buzz cut, name a better duo. Buzz cuts are making a comeback, and we are here for it. They are easy to manage, edgy, timeless and modern at the same time. A buzz can also broaden your fashion and makeup choices, especially when bleached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

The fun doesn’t stop here. Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!